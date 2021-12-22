The Varig jingle story

One of the most famous jingles in the country, the Christmas advertisement for the extinct airline Varig is already 61 years old and is still remembered by many people. The lyrics are simple and short, but have allowed for the creation of around 20 video versions over the years, including the participation of artists such as Xuxa and Jorge Ben Jor.

The original version is the creation of José Bonifácio de Oliveira, known as Boni, formerly all powerful at Globo. Before joining the Rio station, Boni had an advertising agency, BEL (Boni, Edmilson and Laerte), responsible for the Rio Grande do Sul airline’s campaigns from 1958 to 1960, the year the Christmas jingle was launched.

The advertising piece had the following lyrics:

“Brazilian star in the blue sky, lighting up, from north to south. Messages of love and peace, Jesus was born, Christmas arrived. Santa Claus flying across the sky, bringing a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year” , and ended with the only instrumental sound mark that made reference to the famous “Varig, Varig, Varig”.

In an interview with UOL, Boni told details of the history of this jingle, which, even after decades, continues to be admired and remembered. See below for the main excerpts from the conversation

“Varig, Varig, Varig”

Before the 1960 Christmas jingle, in 1958 the “Varig, Varig, Varig” was born, which is the brand’s sound identity.

“The ‘Varig, Varig, Varig’ was born as Ruben Berta [então presidente da companhia] he thought the company logo was very serious, and he wanted to preserve that. He didn’t want jingle, he didn’t want music in any Varig campaign because he was very concerned about showing a certain security, a certain importance, and he didn’t want that to be popularized,” says Boni.

To tinker with this Varig logo, which was considered very conservative by the advertiser, Boni talked to a friend, Victor Dagô, to set three lyrics he had asked for from his partner, Laerte Agnelli. “He [Dagô] said: ‘What do you want?’ I said ‘Varig, Varig, Varig’ [cantarolando]. And he replied: ‘Then it is ready. Just make the arrangement”, says Boni about how the brand’s identity emerged for radio and TV.

Afterwards, in 1960, the former Globo executive created the phrase “Santa Claus flying through the sky”, theme of the company’s Christmas campaign that year. Boni says he wrote a script for the advertisement and asked composer Caetano Zamma to set the commercial to music.

“He asked me to use ‘Varig, Varig, Varig’, and I said it was mandatory for him to use it. The film’s script is mine, the jingle’s lyrics are mine and the melody is by Caetano Zamma”, says the publicist.

“Ruben Berta was very conservative, he wanted the Varig logo preserved. So when we were able to sell him ‘Varig, Varig, Varig’, he was happier and then he accepted the Christmas jingle. He said ‘no Give me some music here that I don’t want.’ When he heard it, he agreed to do it,” says Boni.

Didn’t expect success

Boni says he didn’t expect the jingle to remain for so many years being remembered and sung. “The music was born intuitively, because when I asked to set music, it [Victor Dagô] he said he was already set to music, he had nothing to do. Maybe because of the simplicity, maybe because of the ability we have to memorize things through music. […] I like short and penetrating things”, says the publicist, who was the creator of Globo’s plim-plim.

After leaving the airline’s campaigns, Boni allowed the company’s sound identity to continue to be used by other advertisers. “[A música] It was Varig’s heritage. Back in 1960, when I went to the [agência] Multi, I gave the rights to the company to use it as it wished. There was no point in not doing it that way,” says Boni.

Boni also claims that “the music was forever, the video was transformed”, given the fact that, from time to time, a new version of the campaign was created, but always keeping Santa’s jingle flying through the jet. sky and the sound signature at the end referring to “Varig, Varig, Varig”.

“Hammering” in the consumer’s head

Renato Gonçalves, professor of the communication and advertising course at ESPM São Paulo, says that, by reinterpreting the jingle in its various versions, it ends up “hammering” in the consumer’s mind. This becomes an expected effect of advertising, which wants to fix the company’s image in front of the public.

The Christmas campaign also takes on a special meaning, which ended up helping to last so long, according to Gonçalves. “This jingle, in particular, has a special appeal, as it is the end of the year. This creates in the consumer’s mind a knowledge and a comfortable place due to this affective connection with the time”, says the professor.

“More than being the brand’s jingle, it’s a Christmas jingle. It’s made it into the Christmas carol. It’s like the song ‘So it’s Christmas,’ with singer Simone: when you listen to it, you know this one time is at hand,” says Gonçalves.