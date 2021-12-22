The Voice Brasil 10: Three participants are disqualified in the semifinal for ‘health protocols’; watch and know what happened

“The Voice Brasil” this Monday (20) took viewers by surprise when it revealed that three participants were eliminated, due to health issues. Early in the program, André Marques informed that Lysa Ngaca from the Carlinhos Brown team, Dielle Anjos, from the Claudia Leitte team and Carlos Filho, from the Lulu Santos team, were no longer part of the competition.

“Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can strictly adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from the Brown team, Dielle Anjos, from the Claudia team and Carlos Filho, from the Lulu team. The three leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in contention. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents.“, he announced.

Although the presenter does not specify which health problem caused the eliminations, the three singers confirmed on their social networks that they tested positive for the flu. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, TV Globo has adopted a stricter stance regarding these cases.

“I was told by the direction that my flu test was positive and I’m not following the competition. In our contract, you have informed that the elimination cases are at the management’s discretion. Regardless of the result, I respect the decision.“, said Carlos Filho.

“I came in here so beautiful, so joyful, and I’m not leaving any different. I’m leaving with a lot of honor and, mainly, with a lot of respect for the game and competitors. I’m fine, I felt a little bad on the weekend, I was unwell, I had a little fever, but I sought medical advice and I’m much better. And I’m right in my head, at peace. I feel that, whatever was in my power, I did“, declared the boy.

“I only have to thank, I cannot express the gratitude that I have, for the recognition of my art. I know it’s just the beginning“, said Lysa. “It’s a disease that has symptoms similar to those of Covid, we’re even quite unwell, and they decided, for the sake of health and the preservation of others, for our elimination. I know our career doesn’t end here“, also commented Dielle.

With the cuts, three ex-participants who had been eliminated received new chances: Júlia Paz replaced Carlos Filho, Danilo Moreno replaced Dielle Anjos, and Nêgamanda replaced Lysa Ngaca. Yesterday’s episode marked the semifinals of the talent show. Through popular vote, the five finalists of the competition were defined. Bruno Fernandez, Gustavo Matias, Gustavo Boná, Hugo Rafael and Giuliano Eriston follow to dispute the title of “The Voice Brasil 10”.