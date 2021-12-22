the warning signs of cancer

posted on 12/21/2021 8:47 PM



According to a specialist, it is essential to take the exams, investigate minor health problems and adopt a healthier lifestyle – (credit: Lucas Pacific/CB/DA Press)

A music producer, resident of Santa Maria, began to feel headaches, which went away for a few hours after using analgesics, but returned. A 56-year-old woman, resident of Guará II, with autism, was putting ice on her left breast because of a slightly painful redness. These are real recent cases that are under treatment, after the existence of tumors in both of them.

“It is necessary to know yourself, be aware and attentive, observe your body in order to notice the messages it is sending. Pay attention to details and notice if there are any persistent symptoms, such as a constant headache, or that spot on the body that is increasing, a persistent fever or even a constant lack of appetite without justification”, explains oncologist Milena Couto, from Brasília Cancer Center (Cettro). “All these signs may seem small, but prevention and early diagnosis are always the best choice”, he adds.

Sometimes the early symptoms of cancer can overlap with those of much more common illnesses or injuries. Young people may be prostrate, sick, or have swelling or sores that can mask early signs of cancer.

In some cases, however, the specialist emphasizes that you cannot wait for symptoms to appear, such as breast and prostate tumors. “These are examples where there are screening programs capable of detecting the disease in its early stages with very high cure rates”, he warns.

Also according to the doctor, it is essential to take the exams, investigate small health problems and adopt a healthier lifestyle. “Combine your self-care with medical follow-up. You are the most responsible for your health”, he suggests.

important signs



Many symptoms are caused by diseases other than cancer itself. Still, if you have any of these signs, especially if they don’t go away and start to get worse, talk to a doctor so that the cause can be diagnosed and, if necessary, treatment started.

– Abnormal lump or swelling in the neck, breast, abdomen, testicle or elsewhere in the body.

– Unexplained tiredness and loss of energy.

– Frequent bruises

– Abnormal bleeding

– continuous pain

– Fever or non-specific symptoms that do not improve

– Frequent headaches, often with vomiting

– Changes in vision or sudden changes in behavior

– Loss of appetite or unplanned weight loss

– Appearance of new spots or spots on the skin, which change in size, shape or color

– Depending on the type of cancer, other symptoms are also possible.