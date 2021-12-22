The Witcher | Season 2 is watched for 142 million hours in 3 days

the second season of The Witcher seems to be on its way to breaking the record for the first: in its first three days available in the catalog of the Netflix, the new episodes were watched for 142 million hours in total.

As recalled by The Wrap, the first season of The Witcher recorded 541 million hours watched in 28 days of the debut. The first year of the fantasy series is currently ranked as the 3rd largest English language debut in Netflix history.

Check out the synopsis of the 2nd season: “Convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) takes Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her.”

the second season of The Witcher is now available for streaming on Netflix, and the third year has also been confirmed.

