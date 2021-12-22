Third dose of vaccine is essential to contain Ômicron, study says

According to the analysis, the antibodies and the two doses are not enough to contain the mutation, which eludes much of the immune response of people who did not receive the boost.

EVANDRO LEAL/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT Health professional administers the vaccine in person



The third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 is critical to neutralizing the variant micron, pointed out this Monday, 20, a study presented by Pasteur Institute and by Vaccine Research Institute, in partnership with the Catholic University of Leuven, in Belgium, and with the French hospitals Orléans and Georges Pompidou, in Paris. According to the analysis, the antibodies and the two doses are not enough to contain the mutation, which eludes much of the immune response of people who have not received an extra booster dose. According to the research, between five and 31 times more antibodies are needed for the organism to neutralize Ômicron, compared to the variant Delta.

To carry out the study, published by the bioRxiv platform and not yet reviewed by other scientists, its authors first isolated a Ômicron sample from a 32-year-old patient and then subjected it to treatment with monoclonal antibodies and also from other people who had overcome the disease or were vaccinated. Of the nine monoclonal antibodies used, six lost their antiviral capacity against Ômicron and the remaining three were between three and 80 times less effective compared to their performance in combating delta. According to the researchers, it is the approximately 32 mutations in the spike protein that allow this variant to escape the immune response in this way.

The director of the Pasteur Institute’s Virus and Immunity Unit, Olivier Schwartz, who is one of the main authors of the research, explained that “this highly transmissible variant has acquired strong resistance to antibodies”, discarding the usefulness of most of those currently used as treatment for Covid-19. In addition, only two doses of the immunizing agents developed by to do, in partnership with the BioNTech, or by AstraZeneca “they are hardly able to neutralize the Ômicron variant” five months after the application of the vaccine. The study showed that one month after the application of the third dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine is high. However, it is still necessary to identify how long this booster will be able to maintain adequate immunity levels. Even though, Schwartz said that even if the amount of antibodies decreases over time, the vaccine should still be able to “continue to protect against severe forms” of the disease.