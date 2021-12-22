This is how Diablo IV is getting… Blizzard releases the latest “quarterly update” of the game, with new gameplay scenes ⋆

Since we announced the long-awaited Diablo IV, a blizzard has been keeping franchise fans abreast of evolving development processes with a series of quarterly updates. And yes, despite the last quarter of 2021 not having been concluded, the developer has already released the report that ended the year. Even better, the information allowed us to get a better idea of ​​what the game will have to offer… so check out the details?

In the post that was released on official website of the developer, the new director of Diablo IV, Joe Shely, tried to present how the game evolved, compared to the last report (which arrived in October). In general lines, the text revealed interesting details about certain skills, items and some systems that will give players the chance to build and customize equipment, aiming to improve their playing styles. And speaking of customization, Shely also mentioned the “Excellence Board”, a progression system that will become available after level 50 and will give players the freedom to build unique and increasingly powerful builds.

To complete, the post also mentioned other interesting aspects, such as the visual effects and their impact on the atmosphere of the adventure, some changes in combat and much more. It should be noted that new gameplay scenes were released (you can check it below), giving everyone a “taste” of how the game will work with different classes. Anyway, Diablo IV is still in full development and the new revelations showed that the game is following a very interesting path. It remains to be seen when this long-awaited adventure will be released by Blizzard.