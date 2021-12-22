Tiago Leifert counters Ícaro Silva after an actor calls “BBB” “mediocre entertainment”: “We pay your salary”

Last night (20), actor Ícaro Silva used social media to talk about the rumors that he would be in the next season of “Big Brother Brasil”, classifying the reality as “mediocre entertainment”. However, the former presenter of the attraction, Tiago Leifert, countered the artist’s position with a sharp text.

The story began with speculations that Icarus would be in the “Camarote” of the “BBB 22”, which has already circulated in the media. Joseph’s interpreter in “Secret Truths II” dismissed the rumors and dismissed the global attraction. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my disgust for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to Big Boster Brasil”, he wrote on Twitter. Subsequently, the publication was deleted.

I will never cancel Ícaro Silva, but someone who makes secret truths say that BBB is mediocre entertainment is a little contradictory, right? Anyway… pic.twitter.com/RoavABmcJf — Edinho (@emhjr) December 21, 2021

Continues after Advertising

The post started a fight between Ícaro and several internet users. One of them even remembered when the actor published a nude photo with Thelma’s victory in “BBB 20”. “When was it to gain engagement the BBB served, right?”, triggered a profile. “Honey, this is for Telma (sic), she could be in ‘Family Exchange’ (which I love) or even in ‘Making the Cut’ (which I love too), and I would show my beautiful ass for her”, countered the artist.

Love, this is for Telma, she could be in the “family exchange” (which I love) or even in Making the Cut (which I love too), where I would show my beautiful ass for her💕 — Ícaro Silva (@icsilva) December 21, 2021

In addition to denying that “Secret Truths” would be an example of such “mediocre entertainment”, Ícaro expressed his surprise at the repercussions of the debate. “Guys, I’m really excited that my first mass Twitter interaction is on the basis of hate. The sewer is overflowing. The coolest part is that now you know I’m not willing to spend a part of my life sharing a room with a morgue light”, concluded.

Guys, I’m so excited that my first mass interaction on the Twitter site is hate-based. The sewer is overflowing. The coolest part is that now you know I’m not willing to spend a part of my life sharing a room with a morgue light. Big love — Ícaro Silva (@icsilva) December 21, 2021

Tiago Leifert criticizes the actor’s lines

It didn’t take long for Ícaro’s post to reach Tiago Leifert, who was quick to question the artist’s arguments. “My peace of mind was interrupted by a tweet by the actor Ícaro. Hi Ícaro, I’m the former BBB presenter. I won’t try to change your opinion: you have full right to find any product ‘mediocre’. Like me, for example, I can say what I think of you: you are an excellent actor”, began Leifert.

Continues after Advertising

Afterwards, the former presenter of the reality show evaluated Ícaro’s speeches as free reviews, and insisted that the “BBB” may have been the source of the money used to pay him. “However, your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you (in fact, not only did we not hurt you, we probably paid your salary in that last time!)”, he added.

Tiago pointed out a certain “arrogance” in the comments on the subject. “Thinking what you do is superior isn’t based on facts, it’s arrogance. No metrics can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, impact, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side on this one, but it doesn’t get personal when you write it on the social network. Even erasing later. I also intend to delete this post here”, said the journalist.

Continues after Advertising

Finally, Leifert raised the tone: “Respect our history, our teams and the entertainment we provide. If you really believe what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never take a job again from any company that promotes entertainment you think is bad. What about? What is your plan for 2022? Any soap operas? Maybe it’s time to rethink, not mix with products inferior to you. Go steady and happy new year”.

Continues after Advertising

Artists and ex-BBBs react to posts

Actor João Vicente de Castro was one of those who were surprised by Ícaro’s opinions. “I don’t understand, shouldn’t we ‘respect history’ or the ‘trajectory’ of colleagues who participated in the BBB? Were ex-BBBs morally lesser people than us? Should we respect each other more than others? In a country with an absolutely ruined culture and with gigantic unemployment, everyone who is taking advantage of the opportunities has my utmost respect. In fact, as far as I understood, liking is optional, respect is mandatory”, he declared.

João Vicente’s machetes in Icarus 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/KbokJWu7yq — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) December 21, 2021

Flay of “BBB 20” was also irate at the comments. “Don’t think about participating, ok. So far, so good, but does the boy think he’s so superior to the show as to belittle it like that? Call it turd? Does he like it when someone thinks and calls his job shit? In exchange for what, right, I think. This show is an audience leader, it supports so many families, it continues to grow and is the biggest in the country for a long time, in addition to changing the lives of those who pass by there as honestly as their work (I suppose), I don’t know. Get down from there, Papi, have respect for the guys, you’re an artist, you know how much the entertainment/art/media medium has ups and downs. Humility and down to earth, son, it’s good for everyone”, she wrote.

People Flay’s rajadão in Icarus pic.twitter.com/wNT9RqFskg — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) December 21, 2021

A number of ex-BBBs liked Tiago Leifert’s Instagram post. Some of them also left their support in the comments. This is what some of the “BBB21” participants did – Sarah Andrade, Bil Araujo, Arthur Picoli – as well as other “BBB20” figures – Felipe Prior, Rafa Kalimann, Gui Napolitano and Victor Hugo. Champions Paula Sperling and Emily Araujo, in addition to names such as Vivian Amorim, Hariany Almeida, Elana Valenaria and Mahmoud also demonstrated their support for the former presenter.

Collect some who liked Leifert’s post pic.twitter.com/IkF8AYuZ6n — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) December 21, 2021

Continues after Advertising

The subject also had a lot of repercussions on social networks and was among the most talked about subjects. On the other hand, some have proposed that this could just be a marketing ploy by Icarus, if he is actually in the cast of “BBB22”. “Very crazy to see how these marketing strategies always work on the Internet. Nothing gets me out of my head that Ícaro Silva, who always defaulted on Dona Vilma in the gigabyte [em “Malhação”], goes to the BBB and chose to attack the internet’s animosity to turn some content down the road. Let’s follow”, pointed out Lucas Selfie, who was one of the highlights of “The Farm 12”.

very crazy to see how these marketing strategies always work on the internet. Nothing gets me out of my head q Icaro Silva, who has always defaulted on Dona Vilma in gigabytes, goes to the BBB and chose to attack internet animosity to turn some content further on. let’s follow — Lucas Selfie 🧢 (@lucasmaciel) December 21, 2021

TV Globo correspondent in London, Rodrigo Carvalho, also joked about the matter. “I feel ready to take actor Ícaro Silva to the #BBB22 final, let’s vote a lot”, he wrote on his Twitter. Anyway, the case gave a lot to talk about…

I feel ready to take actor Ícaro Silva to the final of #BBB22 let’s vote a lot — Rodrigo Carvalho (@rodrigo__c) December 21, 2021

Ícaro Silva arriving at the Projac and finding Boninho standing at the door waiting for him: pic.twitter.com/zowlyxYz4O — Henri (@euhenri__) December 21, 2021

wanted by hugogloss.com, Ícaro Silva preferred not to comment on the case at the time.