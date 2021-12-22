Tiago Leifert critic Ícaro Silva after commenting on participation in BBB – Emails

Former BBB presenter Tiago Leifert Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo/Disclosure

after the actor Icarus Silva made a Twitter post criticizing the Big Brother Brazil, James Leifert, who led the attraction in recent years, countered the actor’s criticism in a post on social media. Tiago printed the tweet, which was deleted, and wrote: “Hi, Icaro, I’m the former BBB presenter. I won’t try to change your opinion: you have full right to find any product ‘mediocre’.”

Over the past five years, Leifert, who ran attractions like Globe Sports and The Voice, became popular on the nightly reality show and became known for defending the program tooth and nail. “Your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you (incidentally, not only did we not hurt you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!). does is superior is not based on facts, it’s arrogance,” added the presenter.

The journalist also needled the actor about his career proposals, pointing out the position of his partner at the station (Silva is in the cast of Secret Truths 2) as arrogant, and added: “Only your personal taste is on your side in this one, but it stops being personal when you write it on the social network. Even if you delete it later. I also intend to delete this post here. Respect our history, our teams and the entertainment we provide. If you really believe what you’ve written, you should be an adult and never take a job again from any company that promotes the entertainment you think is bad. How about? What’s your plan for 2022? Any soap operas? Maybe it’s time to rethink”, concludes the note.