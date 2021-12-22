Ticiane Pinheiro is shocked to receive an expensive gift from Ana Hickmann: “All salary”

Ana Hickmann didn’t skimp on her secret friend and gave her friend Ticiane Pinheiro a luxurious item

Last Monday (20th), during the traditional family record, Titian Pine was shocked to receive a luxury gift from Ana Hickmann.

The blonde didn’t save and spent R$ 2,200 on a shoe by the Vicky Shimmer Sandal brand, with Italian leather sole and suede heel.

“People! What a beautiful thing. Wow, how beautiful, friend. My God, my entire salary is in that shoe. Rich Ana! blew up on my present“said the wife of Cesar Tralli when opening the mime.

Furthermore, the woman of Alexandre Correa she even gave her friend a romantic dinner with her husband. “Every princess deserves a romantic night with her prince. In addition to the sandals, I want to give you and César a romantic dinner. You choose the location. I love you“, said the letter.

It is worth remembering that the second part of the exchange of gifts takes place today, this Tuesday (21).

BRUISED

The presenter Ana Hickmann scared the followers by telling that she suffered a domestic accident this Sunday (19).

On social media, she shared some photos in a bikini showing her super-fit body, but one detail caught our attention in the second photo: her hand was bandaged. She also shared some photos picking mangoes in her home’s garden.

Look: