Todd Howard talks about Starfield’s big progress in a Happy Holidays message

Todd Howard appeared in a Bethesda greetings video and talked about the progress in Starfield’s development, the team is very excited to show the game to all audiences.

Starfield promises to have a space sci-fi experience with really good stuff on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Also, it’s been seen as Skyrim in space, so expectations are really high as Bethesda and Microsoft are betting heavily on this game for next year.

The message reported above is as follows:

“Hello to all of us at Bethesda Game Studios. We want to thank you for being a part of Constellation,” began Howard. “The team did big progress at Starfield this year and we can’t wait to show them to you in 2022.” “We just want to wish you and your family a awesome and happy holiday. Thanks for all you guys do for us,” concluded the famous game designer, as the camera shook from the studio’s huge Christmas tree.

The video can be seen below:

As seen, Bethesda says that development has been satisfactory this year and promises that next year it will show the game. We believe it will be at E3 2022 during the Xbox conference, but it is something that has yet to be confirmed. The game will be out in about 10 months.