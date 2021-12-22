TOP 10: AnTuTu unveils the most popular cell phones of November 2021; Samsung leads

AnTuTu revealed its updated list with the cell phones best rated by the public for the month of November. The ranking is published days after we know the most powerful high-end and mid-range smartphones from the previous month and shows that performance isn’t the only important factor in users’ choice. Unlike the selection of more powerful models, the popularity ranking uses data from AnTuTu Review — a division that allows the evaluation of cell phones by the respective users — collected between the 1st and 31st of November, showing that there is still favoritism for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Look:

Rumor has it that the ranking leader, praised by 97.22% of its users, will be the latest model in the “Galaxy Note” family, and will possibly be replaced by the Galaxy S22 Ultra with similar features, including a large screen with stylus pen support. S Pen. In 2nd place, we find the OPPO K9. The Chinese manufacturer’s premium intermediate was launched in May and quickly gained popularity, especially due to subsequent releases — OPPO K9 Pro which, by the way, is in 10th place; K9s; and possibly a more affordable model called the K9x. Also on the podium, the 3rd position is occupied by the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. Its launch, less than two months old, denotes its rapid rise in the market thanks to its cost-effectiveness and premium features that include 5G connectivity, NFC for pay-as-you-go and IP53 certification.

AnTuTu has the most extensive installed base in China, so it’s not uncommon to find the Meizu 18 ranking 4th, rated positively by 93.53% of its audience. The top of the line is followed by the OPPO Reno 6 Pro, which gained slightly better ratings compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which ranks 6th. Huawei was not absent from the ranking and obtained 93.22% of positive ratings with the Mate 40 Pro, followed by the gamer Black Shark 4S and by the flagship Honor Magic 3.