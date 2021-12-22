Tottenham studies elimination appeal, and Conte criticizes Uefa: “We deserve to decide on the field” | turn on conference

Tottenham is considering filing an appeal against the UEFA decision, which eliminated the English team from the Conference League. The entity gave the victory to Rennes in the game of the last round of the group stage, canceled due to the cases of Covid-19 in the squad of Spurs.

Antonio Conte wants to decide Tottenham's classification on the field — Photo: REUTERS

Tottenham coach, Italian Antonio Conte criticized Uefa’s decision. The match was decisive for defining the classifieds for the next phase of the Conference League. With Tottenham’s defeat, Vitesse, from the Netherlands, advanced in second place in the group.

– Honestly, for me, for the club and for the fans, UEFA’s decision is incredible. It’s unfair. We deserve to decide the classification in the field, not in court. I am very disappointed with UEFA’s decision.

With the current decision, Tottenham was third in the group. The game against Rennes was not the only one postponed due to cases of Covid in the squad: the matches against Brighton and Leicester, in the Premier League, also needed to be rescheduled.