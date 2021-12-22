Train until exercise failure: know if it’s bad and for whom it’s indicated – 12/22/2021

The concept of bodybuilding failure is a term that causes many doubts in people who are starting in the gym. But those who think that only beginners do not know what failure is is wrong and many people who train for years are also confused when asked during strength exercises.

Therefore, I will provide an explanation in a didactic way about training until you fail in weight training, which means not having the strength to move a certain weight during exercise, that is, when you feel “locked” and cannot no way perform the movement.

So is braking risky and harmful? Despite making beginners afraid of being hurt or even ashamed that others around them will notice, this situation can actually be advantageous to obtain more solid results.

As well? I bring up a study from 2019 evaluating men who trained in different situations: one close to failure and the other to failure — with both high and low loads, and the results were evaluated based on different levels of hypertrophy.

The results showed that the group that trained with high load until failure had 8.1% hypertrophy, the group that trained with high loads and close to failure (7.7% hypertrophy), the group that trained with low load until failure (7.8% hypertrophy) and finally the last group that trained with low load and close to failure (2.8% hypertrophy). Therefore, training to failure is a good strategy when training with low loads.

Those who think that they should prioritize loads all the time are very wrong, and it is interesting to think that low loads bring solid results and it is still possible to prioritize the execution of the movement while preserving joint quality and safety.

So it’s only worth training to failure? No, it is not always necessary to train to failure. One of the most frequent misconceptions of those who practice weight training is to think that training to failure in the first set will harm others.

The person believes that it is worth saving to be able to do the following series. With this, the sets are “bad” for the simple fact that the person doesn’t have to exert himself as much as possible, leaving the intensity of the exercise light and far from muscle failure.

For example, if your workout says 3 sets of 15 repetitions (3×15), the ideal is that the load used in the exercise is adequate. That is, getting close to the final reps is too much effort to move.

If you make it to the 15th rep and end up feeling comfortable, it may mean you haven’t even come close to failing and it’s worth reviewing your load with your physical education professional.

A valuable tip to maximize your results is: if you feel you can do more repetitions, do it! Even if you go over the number stated on your chart, it’s still worth feeling your muscle fatigue and your body’s fatigue after you’ve completed those extra reps. Of course, this must be done respecting the execution of the movement and the safety of your joint.

I just joined the gym, should I train to failure? The answer is no. A study evaluating sedentary individuals who started exercises showed positive results even not training close to movement failure. The sedentary person’s body responds to the new stimulus differently from an individual who already trains and is active, even from the point of view of neuromuscular gains.

For those starting out, I always reinforce the importance of the physical education professional. He is the healthcare professional able to assess the load and intensity that is right for you. The goal in this beginning is for you to learn exercises and movements safely, know your body and recognize your limits for both training and muscle recovery.

*Collaboration of Rodrigo Kenzo, physical education professional at Personal La Posture and Renata Luri, physiotherapist with a PhD from Unifesp and the La Posture team

