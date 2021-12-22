Treasury bonds yield up to 14% in 2021. Is it worth keeping in 2022?

Uncertainties in the economic field, rocked by successive interest rate hikes throughout this year, have led many investors back to fixed income. Some Treasury Direct government bonds rose by 14% in 2021. Considering that interest rates are expected to rise to double digits in 2022, specialists estimate that fixed income can be attractive both in the short and in the long term.

A survey by Economatica for the E-Investor shows that the security with the best performance in the year to date was the Treasury IGPM+ 2031, with an increase of 14.08%, considering the values ​​of last Friday (17).

The performance is more than twice the profitability of the second place, an IGPM+ 2022 Treasury, with a 6.30% appreciation. These two bonds are no longer issued by the National Treasury and are scarce in the market.

The bulk of the list is occupied by securities that follow the basic interest rate, the Selic, with different maturities. In third place, for example, there is a Treasury Selic with a 2027 maturity, which rose 4.86% in 2021. Next comes another Treasury Selic, but maturing in 2026, with a return of 4.68%.

See the full list:

Title Maturity Return in 2021* IGPM+ Treasure 01/01/2031 14.08% IGPM+ Treasure 8/15/2022 6.30% Selic Treasure 03/01/2027 4.86% Selic Treasure 09/01/2026 4.68% IPCA+ Treasury 03/15/2023 4.67% Selic Treasure 03/01/2026 4.63% Selic Treasure 01/09/2024 4.27% Selic Treasure 03/01/2024 4.25% Selic Treasure 03/01/2023 4.22% Selic Treasure 01/09/2022 4.20% *Until December 17th Source: Economatica / Anbima Pricing / Survey considers the reinvestment of bonds that pay coupons

Is it worth investing in 2022?

Experts heard by E-Investor assess that fixed income will remain attractive in the coming year, but choosing the right security will depend on the investor recognizing the objective for the money, as well as its risk profile.

“2022 will be a year with a lot of volatility. The public bond that has the least uncertainty is the Treasury Selic, which is used as a protection because it is the most conservative of all and can be withdrawn any day”, says Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

Leandro Vasconcellos, CFP ® ️ and a partner at BRA, says that, for those who invest thinking about the long term, the distortion between expectations and the reality of the level of interest brings interesting opportunities in inflation-linked securities, the so-called Treasury IPCA.

“Today it is possible to find these papers paying the IPCA index plus 5.28% per year. Undoubtedly, it is an excellent opportunity for those who want to monetize their assets above inflation”, assesses Vasconcellos.

He emphasizes that, if interest rates decrease from 2023 onwards, it will be difficult to find new opportunities to buy bonds with “so good” rates in the short term and the risk will be to return to the 2019 scenario, when a fixed-income security paid inflation plus a rate of nearly 3% a year.

In addition, in this asset class, it is essential to pay attention to maturities, whether for those who will invest in fixed income thinking in the short or long term.

“No matter how long the maturity of a security, the investor should be comfortable carrying this asset in the portfolio until the maturity date, because, although opportunities to realize early profits are a reality in fixed income, it is important to bear in mind that, while it is already very difficult to predict the movement of interest rates in the short term, it is even more difficult to predict in the long term”, says Vasconcellos.

The importance of diversifying

Simone Albertoni, fixed income specialist at Ágora Investimentos, points out that investors cannot forget to plan diversification within this class, with the different indexes (Selic, IPCA, IGPM) used by the National Treasury to calculate the return on bonds.

“Ideally, the client always has a little of each in his wallet, because we have a very volatile market. At this time, we had an increase in the inflationary outlook for next year, so this impacted the increase in the rates of short NTN-B’s (2022, 2023), which were paying off even a few weeks ago than a long NTN-B”, says Albertoni.

The acronym NTN-B refers to series B National Treasury Notes, whose profitability is linked to the IPCA (post-fixed) plus a fixed interest rate.

