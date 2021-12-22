Treasury Direct: interest rates on government bonds fall; inflation papers lose minimum return threshold of 5% per year

(Shutterstock)

The government bond market continues to fall this Wednesday morning (22). The retreat is slightly greater among short-term papers: Prefixed Treasury 2024 and IPCA Treasury +2026.

After a series of deadlocks, investors reflect the approval of the 2022 Budget by Congress, which earmarked R$4.9 billion for election campaigns next year and R$1.7 billion for salary readjustments for federal police – President Jair’s electoral base Bolsonaro (PL).

On the external scene, attention remains focused on the rapid spread of the omicron variant around the world and the doubts surrounding the approval of the economic package by Joe Biden, president of the United States.

In this context, within the Tesouro Direto, interest rates offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2024, for example, dropped from 10.64% in the previous session to 10.61% in today’s first update.

Likewise, the return paid by the Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest maturing in 2031 was 10.52%, at the same time. A day earlier, this bond offered a yield of 10.53%.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real Treasury IPCA remuneration maturing in 2026 was 4.98%, below the 5.02% per year registered yesterday (21). As a result, this bond once again lost its minimum interest rate of 5% per year – the last time this happened was on October 19 of this year, when the return offered was 4.97% per year.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Wednesday morning (22):

2022 budget

On the political agenda, the market reflects the approval of the Union Budget for 2022 by Congress yesterday (21). Now, PLN 19/2021 goes to presidential approval with the modifications approved by federal deputies and senators.

According to the approved text, the minimum wage expected to take effect from January 1, 2022 will be R$ 1,210. The Auxílio Brasil program, which replaces Bolsa Família, will have R$89 billion. The electoral fund will distribute R$4.9 billion. The controversial amendments by the rapporteur, money that is used as a political exchange currency and controlled by the top of Congress, were kept at R$ 16.5 billion.

The Budget also predicts that the area of ​​Health will have more than R$ 147 billion and Education, more than R$ 113 billion to spend in 2022. The approved text also grants R$ 1.7 billion for readjustment of federal police (road and criminal law, inclusive).

Deputies approved the matter with 358 votes to 97; the senators, with 51 votes to 20.

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external radar, the omicron variant remains in the focus of financial agents. The concern focuses on the possible impacts that new restrictions on circulation may generate on economic activity amid a movement to accelerate the withdrawal of stimuli and monetary tightening in several economies.

In the United States, optimism rose after President Joe Biden said there was still a chance of reaching an agreement with Senator Joe Manchin for his economic plan, entitled Build Back Better, is passed in Congress, albeit less than the $2 trillion currently forecast.

On the international economic agenda, investors are still keeping an eye on data on home purchases, existing home sales, GDP and US consumer confidence numbers.

On the other side of the world, this Wednesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United Kingdom grew by 1.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous one. That was the final reading of the data.

Analysts heard by The Wall Street Journal they predicted a slightly greater advance, of 1.3%, the same percentage registered by the preliminary reading.

In the annual comparison, the country’s GDP increased by 6.8% in the third quarter, confirming the first reading of the data and surpassing analysts’ expectations, who had predicted a 6.6% increase.

