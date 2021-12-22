Treasury Direct sales exceed redemptions by R$1.306 billion

(Pollyana Ventura/Getty Images)

Sales of Treasury Direct bonds exceeded redemptions by R$1.306 billion in November this year. According to data from the National Treasury released this Tuesday (21st), in Brasília, sales of the program reached R$ 2.993 billion last month.

Redemptions totaled R$1.687 billion, R$1.606 billion of which related to repurchases and R$80.6 million to maturities, when the term of the bond ends and the government needs to reimburse the investor with interest.

The securities most sought after by investors were those adjusted by the basic interest rate, the Selic, which corresponded to 47.1% of the total.

Inflation-linked securities, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accounted for 35.2% of sales, while fixed-rate securities, with interest defined at the time of issuance, accounted for 17.6%.

In relation to the accumulated profitability in the month, the highlight of November was the Treasury bond IPCA+ 2045, maturing on May 15, 2045, which recorded a 10.64% change.

The total stock of Tesouro Direto reached BRL 76.60 billion at the end of November, an increase of 2.8% compared to the previous month (BRL 74.52 billion) and 23.4% compared to November of the year past (BRL 62.07 billion).

Regarding the number of investors, 1,251,988 new participants signed up for the program in November. The number of investors reached 15,418,110, up 72.4% in the last 12 months.

The total number of active investors (with open operations) reached 1,735,366, an increase of 26.1% in 12 months. In the month, the increase was 28,076 new active investors.

The use of Tesouro Direto by small investors can be seen in the considerable number of sales of up to R$5,000, which corresponded to 82.6% of the total of 433,163 sales operations that took place in November. Only investments of up to R$ 1 thousand represented 63.2%. The average amount per operation was R$6,910.26.

Investors are preferring medium term papers. Sales of bonds with a maturity of one to five years represented 67.4% and those with a maturity of 5 to 10 years, 25.3% of the total.

Papers with a tenor of more than 10 years reached 7.2% of sales.

resource source

Tesouro Direto was created in January 2002 to popularize this type of investment and allow individuals to purchase government bonds directly from the National Treasury, over the internet, without the intermediation of financial agents. The investor only needs to pay a fee to the brokerage responsible for the custody of the securities.

The sale of bonds is one of the ways the government has to raise funds to pay debts and honor commitments.

In exchange, the National Treasury undertakes to return the amount with an additional that may vary according to the Selic, inflation indices, exchange rate or a rate defined in advance in the case of preset papers.

