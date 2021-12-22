Twitter founder says Bitcoin will replace the dollar, but Web3 is just an illusion

Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist emeritus Jack Dorsey said the largest cryptocurrency on the market will eventually replace the US dollar in a Twitter post. The rally was a response to a random, generic inquiry posted by rapper Cardi B asking, “do you think cryptocurrencies will replace the dollar?”

Although the context of this possible “flippening” – term used in the crypto market to designate the change in level of a specific asset in relation to another – it was not clear, all comments assumed that Cardi B was suggesting the possibility of cryptocurrencies replacing the dollar as the system’s reference currency international financial

Yes, Bitcoin will — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

As expected, there was no consensus. Between one meme and another, opinions were divided with advocates of the credibility and security of the dollar prevailing over those who agree with Dorsey’s assertion.

In a direct comment to the response from former Twitter CEO and current CEO of The Block, a user identified as Barry Rothman affirmed that it was an “absolutely meaningless” idea, and added:

“The US dollar is backed by the faith and credit of the US government. Bitcoin is backed only by air. Currencies need to have stability and implicit trust. Bitcoin falls short in every respect. Twitter.”

Even those favoring Bitcoin assumed that as a currency it has serious scalability issues, as its network is capable of processing an average of only 7 transactions per second.

Another user, identified as @CryptoUnlocked, affirmed that Bitcoin was not designed to replace the dollar, but rather as an asset to protect against inflation and currency devaluation. Using it in place of the dollar would cause confusion for all those who are not cryptocurrency adherents, he concluded.

In addition to Dorsey, other personalities from the crypto universe joined the discussion. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, the USDC broadcaster, a stablecoin pegged to the dollar, entered the discussion stating that both should coexist harmoniously in the near future:

“Yes and no. The cryptodollar (USDC) will give the dollar new Internet superpowers, and it will coexist with new forms of native non-state money (BTC, etc).

This vision of a future in which the USDC will play a central role in the US financial system was immediately called into question by a user identified as Santiago Velez, who questioned Allaire about the regulatory risks that lie on the horizon of stablecoins as regulation advances in the country.

Jeremy, in your opinion will @circlepay, the issuer of USDC, fall under the full supervisory oversight of the Federal Reserve as a depository institution / bank in 2022? How does that work with public, permissionless networks for FATF travel rule, KYC/AML? Are yields securities? — Santiago Velez (@Santiag78758327) December 21, 2021

While the argument between dollar advocates and Bitcoin maximalists continued to live on, Dorsey was already embroiled in another equally grand debate. This one about the future of the internet.

web3

The debate over Web3 and how decentralized and unlike Web 2.0 it really is started with a tweet by Elon Musk. Recently, the CEO of Tesla had suggested that, at the moment, Web3 looks more like a marketing ploy.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Musk again mocked what is considered the new age of the internet among cryptocurrency enthusiasts – decentralized and supposedly free from the control of big corporations, questioning: “Has anyone seen the Web3? I can’t find it.

It’s somewhere between a and z — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

Adding to the debate, Dorsey responded that it was somewhere between the “a” and the “z”, alluding to the a16z venture capital fund, which has invested heavily in the sector as well as being involved in controversial projects such as WorldCoin, a cryptocurrency distributed free of charge to anyone who agrees to do a biometric scan of their eyeball.

Back on Tuesday, Dorsey was more blunt about his stance on Web3’s promise of decentralization and freedom in a new tweet.

You don’t own “web3.” The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into… — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

The debate gained traction and Dorsey himself even participated in it in additional comments. Responding, for example, to a user who questioned having previously benefited from the same venture capital he now criticizes, he said that, for that very reason, he knew what he was talking about.

The popular data analyst on-chain Bitcoin, Willy Woo offered a alternative and more optimistic perspective, arguing that truly decentralized networks would have the power to transfer their governance to the community:

“If they’re really open protocols, if the incentives get too perverse, the community can rip the network out of the founders/venture capital funds coalition. It’s the community that drives those networks.”

The partner at a16z, the company mentioned covertly in Dorsey’s response to Musk’s tweet, Balaji Srinivasan, naturally joined the discussion to offer a positive point of view on Web3, referring to the trajectory of Twitter itself:

“I respect you and everything you’ve built. I also disagree here. Twitter started as a protocol, the free speech wing of the free speech party. [dos propósitos iniciais] and to censorship. Web3 offers the possibility, not the guarantee, of something better.”

In both cases, the outcome of the ongoing battles still seems far away. Without a doubt, narrative will be one of the winners’ most important weapons, whoever they are.

As reported by Cointelegraph Brasil recently, Web3 proposes a new business model for the internet, in which users have greater decision-making power over the uses made of their data and the value generated by the network is shared among the entities that comprise it. .

