UK court orders Emir of Dubai to pay R$4.1 billion to ex-wife

Dubai’s ruler, or Emir, Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was ordered to pay his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, more than US$728 million (BRL 4.1 billion) in one of the biggest deals of divorce already approved by a court in the UK.

The amount will be used to cover Princess Haya’s security costs for the rest of her life, as well as the running costs of the couple’s two children – Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum – with an advance payment of US$333 million (R$1.9 billion), maturing in the next three months.

There is no fixed amount in the total settlement, as the court has ruled that Emir Mohammed must pay the annual security expenses of his two children, aged nine and 14, for the rest of their lives or until a new court order is issued. .

In the judgment published on Tuesday (21), the judge in the case, Philip Moor, said that the biggest threat faced by Princess Haya and her children Jalila and Zayed comes from the “[Sheik Mohammed], not from external sources.”

The ruling was made in reference to the Emir’s “campaign” of intimidation against Haya, including “his ability to make use of Pegasus software, which is only available to governments” to spy on the princess and her team, information revealed in court documents in October.

Other details about the marriage between Mohammed and Princess Haya were revealed at the written trial, including evidence that the princess paid four bodyguards about $8.8 million (BRL 50 million) in blackmail to keep silent about a case she had. with one of them.

Details were heard in court at the outset of the case, including allegations by the princess that she had received a threatening phone call from the Emir about the matter at the time, which left her “terrified”.

After the decision, a spokesman for the government official said he always guaranteed the support of his children.

“The court has already made its decision on finances and it does not intend to comment further,” the spokesman said in a statement. “He urges the media to respect his children’s privacy and not meddle in their lives in the UK,” he concluded.

The divorce agreement marks the final stage of a years-long battle between the couple, during which the UK’s high court concluded that Emir Mohammed used his “immense wealth, political power and international influence” in an attempt to intimidate and silence the 47-year-old princess.

A separate decision issued in March 2020 concluded that the Sheikh had previously arranged the kidnapping of two of his daughters and forcibly took them to Dubai, where he held them against their will.

The Emir has repeatedly denied all charges raised in the case.

Caroline Faraj, from CNN, contributed to this report

This content was originally created in English. original version