Understand the ‘glass focus on the lung’ or ‘frosted glass’, a condition that affects country singer Zé Neto – Ser Saúde

The press office of the countryman Zé Neto, a partner with Cristiano, reported this Tuesday (21st) that the singer is experiencing respiratory fatigue due to a lung problem called “frosted glass“. He is still undergoing treatment and the condition is stable.

“Zé Neto has a focus of glass in his lungs. It’s nothing serious, but it causes a little shortness of breath to sing. This type of problem can be a reminiscence of Covid and is also one of the consequences of using vaper (cigarettes). He is already undergoing treatment,” he said in a note.

The pulmonologist physician at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, Simone Fortaleza, considers that the correct name is “frosted glass”, but there may be the use of other terms by laypersons to facilitate communication on the subject. Understand the condition that affects the musician.

What is “frosted glass”

According to Dr. Simone, “ground glass is an alteration of the lung found on computed tomography”. It is a lesion that can compromise the alveoli (small structures of the lung) and, consequently, the gas exchange of the organ and the oxygen transport.

Thus, he explains, there is an increase in the attenuation coefficient of the lungs — it means an increase in density.

It’s called “frosted glass” because, when doing the exam, the doctor sees a stain on the lung. In this way, the image resembles a blurry glass.

what causes the condition

Several diseases can cause this change in the organ, with or without infection. Among them, viral pneumonias, Covid-19, interstitial involvement, among others. the consumption of electronic cigarette can also cause ‘frosted glass’.

“Unlike the conventional cigarette, in which you know which substances they contain, it was observed that the electronic one can cause inflammatory processes in the lungs, inflaming the alveoli and causing frosted glass”, explained the doctor.

what are the symptoms

According to Dr. Simone, the symptoms depend on the pathology causing the ‘frosted glass’. Therefore, the symptoms are associated with the underlying disease.

“However, the patient in this condition feels short of breath because the lung may not be functioning well”, he observes.

how to treat

As with the symptoms, treatment will depend on the disease causing the condition. The health professional accompanying the case will know how to guide the needs of each patient.

The pulmonologist also highlights that the severity will also depend on several factors, but it is possible to cure or control it with treatment depending on the disease that caused the ground glass.

If there is no follow-up, the condition can progress and increase lung involvement, increasing the risk.

In the case of the consumption of electronic cigarettes, for example, depending on the situation, suspension of use may solve the problem.

