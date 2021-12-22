Understand the ischemic stroke suffered by filmmaker Arnaldo Jabor – Varieties

The filmmaker, politician and journalist Arnaldo Jabor, 81 years old, has been hospitalized since last Thursday (16) at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, after an Ischemic Stroke. This is one of two types of stroke.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, ischemic stroke, suffered by Jabor, is responsible for 80% of stroke cases in the Brazilian population.

This condition is characterized by the clogging of cerebral vessels due to thrombosis, when there is formation of plaque in a main artery of the brain, or by embolism, which occurs when a thrombus or fat plaque originating in another part of the body is released and through the network blood, reaches the cerebral vessels.

The hemorrhagic vascular accident, on the other hand, corresponds to the rupture of blood vessels, normally inside the brain, generating the so-called intracerebral hemorrhage. In other cases, subarachnoid hemorrhage can occur, when bleeding occurs between the brain and the arachnoid (membrane that makes up the meninges).

As an immediate consequence of the stroke, there is an increase in intracranial pressure, which can make it difficult for blood to reach other unaffected areas of the brain and aggravate the damage. Hemorrhagic stroke is more serious and has high mortality rates, according to the Ministry of Health.

Symptoms

Some symptoms of stroke are:

very severe headache, of sudden onset, which may be accompanied by vomiting

weakness or numbness in the face, arms or legs, usually affecting one side of the body

paralysis (difficulty or inability to move)

sudden loss of speech or difficulty communicating and understanding what is said

loss of vision or difficulty seeing with one or both eyes

Risk factors

Some risk factors for stroke: hypertension, diabetes, smoking, frequent consumption of alcohol and drugs, stress, high cholesterol, cardiovascular problems, especially those that produce arrhythmias, sedentary lifestyle and blood disorders.

Consequences

When it doesn’t kill, stroke leaves sequelae that can be mild and transient or serious and disabling. The most frequent are paralysis in parts of the body and problems with vision, memory and speech.

