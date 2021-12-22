União Brasil declares support for Rodrigo Garcia in SP; check out

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

As expected, União Brasil formalized its support for toucan Rodrigo Garcia in the dispute for the succession of João Doria in the government of São Paulo. In a statement, the party says that the current deputy governor “has already demonstrated its capacity as a serious, ethical and efficient public manager”.

According to the statement, signed by Luciano Bivar, ACM Neto and Antônio Rueda, the alliance “represents an important step on the way to seal new regional alliances that can unite Brazil around a major project of national pacification, with a focus on resuming growth and generating employment and income”.

The alliance with Garcia is not conditional on supporting João Doria. Nationally, the party prefers Sergio Moro as the Third Way candidate.

“It is with great satisfaction that União Brasil expresses its support for Rodrigo Garcia’s candidacy for the Government of São Paulo, a state that represents the engine of the Brazilian economy and where, as vice-governor, he has already demonstrated his capacity as a serious public manager, ethical and efficient.

União Brasil is a young party, but it carries the experience and capacity of its members. Rodrigo Garcia has his roots in our paintings, where he built his brilliant trajectory as a public figure.

Supporting it means keeping São Paulo on the path of prosperity, economic growth and social justice. It also represents an important step on the way to seal new regional alliances that can unite Brazil around a major project of national pacification, with a focus on resuming growth and generating employment and income.”