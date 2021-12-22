USA: Fauci asks Fox News presenter to be fired for comments about him

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday that Fox News presenter Jesse Watters should be fired for using violent language at a conference to encourage participants to conduct a “gotcha” interview with him in an attempt to go viral.

“I mean, this is crazy,” added Fauci. “The guy should be fired right away.”

Fox News defended Watters. A spokesperson said in a statement: “Based on playing the full video and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor to ask Dr. Fauci blunt questions about the gain-of-function research , and his words were twisted to something completely out of context.”

Watters made the remarks Monday at the right-wing Turning Points USA conference, where he gave students a handbook on how to capture a viral moment that Fox News would air and that other right-wing media would reverberate.

“Now you go for the killing shot. The deadly shot? With ​​an ambush? Mortal. Because he doesn’t see it coming,” Watters said.

Fauci reacted with shock to the “terrible” comments on Tuesday, but also acknowledged that it is “very likely” that Watters would become “inexplicable” on Fox News.

“The only thing I’ve done over these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices: get vaccinated, be careful in public settings, wear a mask,” said Fauci.

“And so,” Fauci continued, “do you have a guy out there saying people should be shooting me dead to ambush me? I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days?”

Watters’ comments come just weeks after Lara Logan, another Fox News personality who hosts a show on the channel’s streaming network, compared Fauci to a Nazi doctor famous for experimenting with prisoners at the Auschwitz death camp.

At the time, Fauci criticized Fox News for keeping silent and not commenting on Logan’s lines.

“What I find impressive, Chris, is how she doesn’t get any discipline from the Fox network,” Fauci told MSNBC presenter Chris Hayes at the time. “How can they let her say that without any comment and no disciplinary action. I’m surprised by this.”

This content was originally created in English. original version