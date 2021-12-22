Used car auction has a discount of up to 77% and includes Porsche

A mega car auction that started today and runs until Thursday (23) offers vehicles whose initial bids can be up to 77% cheaper than the market value. Cars come in all categories, including luxury models such as Porsche and Mercedes Benz.

During the three-day event, more than a thousand lots will be offered during 10 auctions in the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Ceará. Regardless of auction locations, they take place virtually, so participants across the country can bid.

The cars made available were seized or recovered and, therefore, some of them show damage such as dented bodywork or other defects that can be fixed. There are also vehicles that have undergone irrecoverable damage, but which can be purchased for other purposes.

Copart’s online auction sells Mercedes Benz Class C with FIPE value of R$ 307,341 Image: Disclosure

One of the options is a Porsche Macan 2019 whose starting bid is R? 101,000, 22% of the price of the Fipe list (Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), which is R$ 454,604.

The mega auction is organized by Copart do Brasil, a company specialized in car auctions. To participate, simply register on the site. Virtual rooms where interested parties can bid are available 30 minutes before the session.