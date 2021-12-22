Vaccinating children is essential for collective immunity, warns Fiocruz

Without mass vaccination of Brazilian children against covid-19, we will hardly be able to reach the minimum levels of immunization necessary for collective protection of the population in Brazil. The conclusion is an unprecedented study by Fiocruz, submitted to the Revista Brasileira de Epidemiology, and presented in preprint format this Tuesday, 21. The disclosure takes place amid the controversy led by the government on the vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years.

The work analyzes the evolution of vaccination coverage in the country and reveals that the pace of advances in immunization has been falling systematically since September and has practically reached stagnation. If this trend is confirmed, we would have, at the end of the process, around 75% of the population vaccinated, which is very little for collective protection. The ideal would be to have at least 85%. For researchers, without children, it will be practically impossible to reach this percentage.

According to the study, the main way to overcome the stagnation curve at a low level is to expand the age groups eligible for vaccination, with the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. Although the use of Pfizer’s vaccine is already approved by Anvisa for this age group, the government has been creating obstacles to make the immunizing agent available.

In addition, experts emphasize, although the percentage of minors who have serious cases of covid-19 is small compared to the elderly, the disease has already killed more children than the twenty diseases covered by the national immunization calendar.

Covid-19 has killed more children than all vaccine-preventable diseases from 2006 to 2020

According to the Ministry of Health’s Mortality Information System, 1,148 children aged 0-9 have died from covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The number corresponds to 0.18% of all deaths. However, it surpasses the total number of childhood deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases that occurred between 2006 and 2020 in Brazil (955).

“It is much less of a child than the elderly affected, but it is not a risk that can be ignored”, says researcher Raphael Guimarães, a researcher at the Covid-19 Observatory at Fiocruz and one of the authors of the study. “Furthermore, the shortage of neonatal and pediatric ICU beds is a well-known, well-documented, chronic problem in Brazil.”

Another strategy to increase the percentage of protected people is to actively seek out those who have not yet shown up to be vaccinated. The study reveals that approximately 10% of the adult population eligible for vaccination has yet to show up for the first dose. For researchers, people who are really against vaccination account for a tiny part of it. Most, they believe, are having difficulty accessing immunization.

Study reveals inequality in vaccination: North and Northeast have the worst coverage

The analysis was based on vaccination coverage by federation unit in epidemiological week 47, the last week of November. The work reveals four very distinct phases in the evolution of the application of the first dose of the vaccine against covid in the country. A slow initial phase due to the shortage of immunizers was followed by two phases of continuous acceleration. Now, the deceleration takes place.

“The vast majority of states follow this trend, only varying the rate of increase in coverage, which was systematically higher in the states of the South and Southeast regions”, says Guimarães.

There is still great inequality in coverage. The North and Northeast regions have the worst, both for the first and second doses. Thus, it is clear that the average national values ​​are inflated by the numbers in the South and Southeast. Overall, coverage is lower in poorer areas and among ethnic minorities.

“It is reasonable to assume that stagnation is more related to the difficulty of access than to the refusal to receive the immunizing agent”, says Guimarães. “Therefore, it is essential to strengthen strategies committed to reducing the inequity of vaccination, in addition to vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years, expanding the country’s total vaccination coverage.”