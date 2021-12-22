Vale sells coal assets in Mozambique for US$270 million | Companies

THE OK announced on Tuesday that it has sold its coal assets, the mine of Moatize it’s the Nacala Logistics Corridor (CLN), located in Mozambique , to the Vulcan Minerals , for $270 million. The company will receive $80 million at closing and $190 million from the existing deal through completion, in addition to having signed a ten-year royalty agreement.

“I am pleased to announce this important step towards the responsible divestment of Moatize and CLN, in a transaction that benefits the communities and governments where these operations are located and offers a sustainable future for the operations”, says Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Okay, in a note.

The miner says it has worked with the governments of Mozambique and Malawi to ensure that the divestment process does not affect the commitment to local society and the development legacy that the coal operation has brought.

Vulcan Minerals is a subsidiary of the Indian Jindal Group and operates in Mozambique with the Chirodzi coal mine, which should produce five million tonnes of the commodity this year.

The transaction is still pending approval from regulatory authorities in Mozambique and Malawi.