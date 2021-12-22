Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) lead ranking

Business

When the subject is dividends, the year 2021 surpassed 2020 – a lot. Up to the period referring to September of this year, publicly traded companies on the Brazilian Stock Exchange had already distributed more than R$ 230 billion in dividends to their shareholders.

The value is the highest ever recorded and represents an advance of more than 110% compared to 2020, the year in which businesses were significantly affected by the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic, and 78% above that recorded in 2019.

According to a survey by Economatica at the request of the SUNO News, the mining company Vale (VALE3), which accounts for 13.0% of the Bovespa index, was the one that more paid dividends in absolute value in the year. There were BRL 73.16 billion up to September this year.

Check out the main ones below:

Vale (VALE3): BRL 73.16 billion Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4): BRL 31.14 billion each Bradesco (BBDC3 and BBDC4): R$ 18.64 billion each Santander (SANB11): BRL 7.01 billion Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4): BRL 5.90 billion Banco do Brasil (BBAS3): BRL 5.50 billion JBS (JBSS3): BRL 5.04 billion B3 (B3SA3): BRL 4.62 billion Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3): BRL 3.30 billion Rede D’Or (RDOR3): BRL 2.86 billion

Commodities sector is highlighted in 2021

Between the bigger dividend payers in 2021, the steel and mining sector stands out. In addition to mining company Vale, which tops the list, CSN also appears in the ranking.

The sector benefited from the increase in the price of iron ore, which accumulated an increase of over 29% in the year, according to the price of the commodity on the Chinese Dalian stock exchange, as well as the rise in the dollar that helped exports and since the beginning of the year it has already gone up more than 10%.

Also in the commodities sector, Petrobras, which distributed a total of R$ 62.28 billion in dividends, surfed the wave of oil appreciation that has accumulated a rise of over 40%, from 42.4% in the case of Brent and 45.9% in the case of WTI.

Another large exporter that stood out in the dividend ranking it was JBS, which has a large part of its operations outside Brazil.

According to analyst Rodrigo Crespi, from Guide Investimentos, the scenario for commodities in the coming year will continue to be positive, as the revenues of exporters, pegged to the dollar, should continue to outperform companies focused on imports or the domestic economy.

Financial sector was a strong payer of earnings

Another sector among the Brazil’s biggest dividend payers was the financial, with the presence of large banks such as Bradesco, Santander, Itaú Unibanco and Banco do Brasil. B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, is also listed in eighth position.

For Crespi, the factor that contributes to the good performance is the relatively high profitability of the banking sector in the country.

“In Brazil, investment in large banks has always been a good type of investment because, historically, we have a higher interest rate and they were able to pass on the spreads,” he told the SUNO News.

Vale also leads the ranking of dividends per share

Among the advantages, dividends offer a way to receive extra money for the paper that each shareholder has in his portfolio. Per share, Vale was once again the leader in the amount paid in dividends, with a value of R$ 14,636 per share. See the list of top ten payers Next:

Voucher (VALUE3): BRL 14,636 Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4): BRL 5.6524 each Bradespar (BRAP4): BRL 4.6249 Gerdau (GGBR4): BRL 3.0700 JBS (JBSS3): BRL 3.0167 CPFL Energia (CPFE3): 3.0037 Eletrobras (ELET6 and ELET3): R$ 2.6236 (PNB) and R$ 2.3852 (ON) Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4): R$2.3200 Qualicorp (QUAL3): BRL 2.9110 Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3): R$ 2.1769

See dividend/price list

When the criterion is the distribution of dividends based on the company’s share price, the leader is Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4), with a dividend yield (DYT) of 20.6%. Below is a list of the top ten to follow:

Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4): 20.60% Petrobras (PETR4 and PETR3): 19.94% (PN) and 19.59% (ON) Voucher (VALE3): 16.74% Copel (CPLE6): 16.04% JBS (JBSS3): 12.75% Gerdau (GGBR4): 12.56% Minerva (BEEF3): 11.06% Marfrig (MRFG3): 11.06% CPFL Energia (CPFE3): 9.23% Taesa (TAEE11): 8.96%

The survey on the dividends was carried out considering the first week of December with the companies that make up the Brazil 100 Index (IBrX-100), an asset portfolio that brings the 100 most tradable and representative assets in the Brazilian stock market.