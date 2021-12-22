VALORANT: LOUD will be home to Sacy and Saadhak’s new team, says website

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on VALORANT: LOUD will be home to Sacy and Saadhak’s new team, says website 2 Views

LOUD is very close to announcing its entry into the VALORANT competitive with a strong team. After weeks of negotiations, the organization won the competition from big names like Ninjas in Pyjamas and MIBR, and closed the hiring of the team led by Gustavo “Sacy” and Matias “Saadhak”. The information is from ge.

Sacy Team Vikings VALORANT
Sacy (Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

In addition to Sacy and Saadhak, who spent 2021 competing for Team Vikings and participating in two international tournaments, the LOUD team will also feature names that have stood out during the last year: Erick “quotes”, Bryan “pANcada” and Felipe “Less” . Rodrigo “Onur”, who recently left KRU, will coach the team.

Continue after advertising

It was not easy for LOUD to close the hiring of Sacy’s team. The organization had competition from big names such as MIBR, Ninjas in Pajamas and RED Canids, but the structure offered and the potential for growth on social networks was the differential to convince the quintet to sign with the team.

VALORANT will be the fourth modality to feature LOUD’s investment. In addition to the FPS from Riot Games, the organization also has Free Fire, League of Legends and Fortnite teams.

See also: Liberty hires glym and hopes to keep quartet

24 hours of Esports in just 10 minutes. Subscribe to Recall, the Mais Esports daily Newsletter!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Richard remembers his goal and projects Corinthians in the 2022 Cup: ‘Let’s get the title”

On January 4th, Corinthians will play its first match in the São Paulo Junior Football …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved