VALORANT: LOUD will be home to Sacy and Saadhak’s new team, says website

LOUD is very close to announcing its entry into the VALORANT competitive with a strong team. After weeks of negotiations, the organization won the competition from big names like Ninjas in Pyjamas and MIBR, and closed the hiring of the team led by Gustavo “Sacy” and Matias “Saadhak”. The information is from ge.

In addition to Sacy and Saadhak, who spent 2021 competing for Team Vikings and participating in two international tournaments, the LOUD team will also feature names that have stood out during the last year: Erick “quotes”, Bryan “pANcada” and Felipe “Less” . Rodrigo “Onur”, who recently left KRU, will coach the team.

It was not easy for LOUD to close the hiring of Sacy’s team. The organization had competition from big names such as MIBR, Ninjas in Pajamas and RED Canids, but the structure offered and the potential for growth on social networks was the differential to convince the quintet to sign with the team.

VALORANT will be the fourth modality to feature LOUD’s investment. In addition to the FPS from Riot Games, the organization also has Free Fire, League of Legends and Fortnite teams.

