Vasco gets ‘okay’ from the councils and starts hiring studies

Vasco informed, this Tuesday afternoon, that it will provide a segment for the contracting of studies for the elaboration of the Football Anonymous Society (SAF) project. In a session held this Monday night, the president of the Club’s Deliberative Council (CD), Carlos Fonseca, ratified the understanding of the Council of Beneméritos (CB) that the Administrative Board can start contracting the studies for the creation of the SAF .

At the end of November, right after Series B, president Jorge Salgado formalized to the Deliberative Council the request for the constitution of the club-company for the exercise of football in São Januário. On the occasion, he delivered a document to Carlos Fonseca, president of the Deliberative Council – the president of the Council of Beneméritos, Antônio Peralta, also received the formalization.

Thus, the studies follow and seek the preparation of a legal opinion on the operation, including a proposal for the Bylaws of the SAF, the detailing and valuation of contracts and assets related to football that would be transferred from the club to the SAF, the administrative and governance structure of the SAF, the structure and revenues of the club after the creation of the SAF, among others.

It should be noted that the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) is a corporate type created by Law No. 14.193, of August 6, 2021, which allows the Club to establish a company to operate football, with a simplified tax regime and governance rules that ensure professional and transparent management.

“Vasco understands that the creation of the SAF is the most appropriate measure to obtain, at the same time, the cleaning up of the Club’s finances and the realization of investments in football, as this legal regime offers instruments for raising financial resources to a lower cost than that currently available for the Club on the market,” disclosed Vasco in an official note.

“The constitution of the SAF is a fundamental step for Vasco to regain the ability to invest in football and also to balance its finances for good. Our industry will go through an inexorable process of professionalization with rapid transformation. Those who organize themselves first will have an important competitive advantage, especially a Giant the size of Vasco, which is a national club with extraordinary potential. We will work hard to present the best project in the market”, declared President Jorge Salgado.