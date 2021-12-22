Vasco wants Diego Souza within the club’s financial reality and confirms Castan close to goodbye | Vasco

The presentation was by Zé Ricardo, but the ball market was also the subject of Vasco’s press conference, this Wednesday. President Jorge Salgado and manager Carlos Brazil spoke about Diego, the main desire of the Vasco fans for the next season. They praised the striker, confirmed the deal, but cited the club’s limited budget to invest in reinforcements.

– About Diego Souza, he has been in the media. Vasco is interested in any player who stands out. We have budget restrictions. If he moves forward and if he is in line with our possibilities, it will be very good that he can join the squad in 2022 – Salgado said, without delving into the negotiation.

1 of 3 Clube is negotiating with Diego Souza, but won’t go crazy, according to directors — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Club negotiates with Diego Souza, but won’t go crazy, according to directors — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

Responsible for Vasco’s signings and negotiations, Carlos Brazil also commented on the interest in Diego Souza, but stressed that the player would have to fit in with Vasco’s financial reality, which does not intend to make large investments at the beginning of the season.

– We are working to build a competitive team. We would like to bring renowned aces. But we have to work within reality, to keep everyone’s wages up to date. We have to take responsibility for putting together the cast. Football raises a lot and spends a lot. There is also credibility in the market. In the name of the people who are here. If you can bring him like Diego Souza, the player that the crowd wants, Vasco wants it too, but he has to bring it into the reality of the club.

Diego Souza has a proposal from Vasco in his hands and is analyzing other offers, such as Sport. The player is on vacation with his family abroad and will only have to decide his future in January. The striker was touched by the mobilization of fans on social networks, but is looking for a competitive project for next season. Coach Zé Ricardo, who worked with him at Botafogo, said he hopes for the contract.

– We talked about Diego Souza, I worked with him at Botafogo, he is a player who certainly, at the end of a season, gives goals for the team he defends, extremely experienced, knows the space where he plays very well, he is versatile, always very competently. We hope that the situation of financial organization is resolved, if he comes, he will add to us, we thought of some names, but players with that weight have a preference not only from the fans, but also from us – stressed Zé.

2 of 3 Brazil said that negotiations for Castan’s termination should be concluded soon — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Brazil said that negotiations for Castan’s termination should be concluded soon — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Another theme at the press conference was Leandro Castan. With no weather and worn out after a bad season, the defender has another year on his contract, but negotiates a contract termination. Manager Carlos Brazil confirmed that the agreement is close.

– Castán has always been a very important player in the club’s football. Thanks a lot, he was a real captain. Committed professional, delivered a lot. There was natural wear, normal for all athletes. He understands an exit as positive, so do we. There’s talk, we owe him a debt. Contract in force that only expires at the end of the year, everything discussed so as not to harm the parties. He wants to play a few years, it’s important to get back on the market. Soon we must have worked out on that.

Anderson Conceição next and other negotiations

Carlos Brazil also commented on other ongoing negotiations. Anderson Conceição, defender of Cuiabá, is close and should be the fifth reinforcement announced. See below what the manager said about each negotiation.

3 of 3 Anderson Conceição should be the next reinforcement announced by Vasco — Photo: AssCom Dourado Anderson Conceição should be the next reinforcement announced by Vasco — Photo: AssCom Dourado

– Anderson Conceição you are aware that Vasco is interested in the defender, he understands that he will assist us. There is still a closure that needs to be done. Between today and tomorrow practically resolved – said Brazil.

– Raniel was commented a lot, there’s nothing yet. Player that was studied, thought by us as one of the bets. He understands that he is a player with great potential. There he had some physical problems, but he is still a boy, 24 or 25 years old. Huge football potential, entered our study, but nothing exists for the time being – commented Brazil