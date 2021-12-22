Video shows a suspect in killing Léo Mídia, from Beija-Flor, leaving the building in RJ; man will be heard at the police station | Rio de Janeiro

A video obtained by TV Globo shows a suspect in stabbing Hugo Leonardo Ribeiro de Oliveira, better known as Leo Media, leaving the building where the crime took place. The member of the Beija-Flor carnival commission was found dead this Wednesday morning (22).
The images show a man, wearing a jacket and cap, leaving the door of the building and walking along Estrada Doutor Manuel Reis, in Nilópolis, in the Baixada Fluminense, around 2:50 am this Wednesday (see the video above).
Early this Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was taken to the police station.
Léo Mídia, from Beija-Flor, is found dead in Nilópolis
The suspect is already being sought by agents of the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police, which is investigating the case.
According to the Civil Police, the DHBF was called and is investigating the case as, at first, a homicide, with signs of physical struggle inside the residence of Hugo Leonardo.
The investigation was carried out on site and the body was sent to the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Nova Iguaçu, also in Baixada Fluminense. Security camera footage is being collected for analysis. The agents are listening to the victim’s family and friends.
Hugo Leonardo, known as Léo Mídia, was found dead at home in Nilópolis — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive
On a social network, Neguinho da Beija-Flor, the school’s interpreter, lamented the death of Léo Mídia.
“Our dear Léo Mídia has just left us prematurely. An excellent professional and friend. Rest in peace and may God rest and comfort the hearts of family and friends”
Beija-Flor de Nilópolis also issued a note of regret.
“It is with immense regret that the presidency and board of directors of GRES BEIJA-FLOR DE NILÓPOLIS deeply regret the death of their friend, Léo Mídia, member of the carnival commission and active in several departments in our association. Léo dedicated himself with great love to azul and white. May God comfort the hearts of all the relatives and may he have her in a good place. Beija-Flor is in mourning! Go with God, dear Leo.”