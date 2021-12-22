Video. Xanddy interrupts show after obscene gestures from BA secretary

Singer Xanddy, singer of Harmonia do Samba, interrupted a concert in Itacaré, Bahia, and asked a man for respect. According to the artist, the man made obscene gestures towards him.

The moment was registered by fans who watched the event, and videos circulated on social networks this Tuesday (21/12).

The case happened on Saturday (18/12), when the singer sang the song Churrasco. In the footage, Xanddy went to the back of the stage and talked to the man. The singer claims that the man would be the city’s Communications secretary, Ed Camargo.

“Secretary, why were you downstairs gesturing to me. Is this posture? Is this posture? If you’re the communication secretary, you’re the first to have to respect yourself, young man”, complained the singer.

Watch:

Xanddy delivering top-notch entertainment: shack pic.twitter.com/f8zijMdEV5 — Diêgo Sales (@diegosales__) December 21, 2021

