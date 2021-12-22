Virginia gives money so fans can participate in bash in SP

After disclosing, firsthand, the entire menu that Virgínia Fonseca’s guests will be able to enjoy at her celebration party for the 30 million followers on Instagram, the column LeoDias now tells you some more details of the event that promises to stop the city of São Paulo this Tuesday (21/12). The influencer, by the way, insists on having some fans around and even distributed money to ensure that admirers can participate in the party.

Virginia Fonseca’s Birthday Party Invitation (blur at address) Influencer decided to have slumber party to celebrate birthday Esther Melo and Virginia Esther Melo and Virginiareproduction Virginia Fonseca Before and after Virgínia Fonsecareproduction Zé Felipe, Virgínia Fonseca and Maria Alice Zé Felipe, Virgínia Fonseca and Maria AliceReproduction/Instagram Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe are parents of Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe are the parents of Maria Alice, almost 7 months oldReproduction/Instagram ***Virginia and Zé Felipe Success on social networks, the couple formed by influencer Virginia, 22, and singer Zé Felipe, 23, rocked in 2021. They got married in March of this year and together have more than 50 million followersReproduction/Instagram 0

Virginia Fonseca’s Fantastic World is the theme chosen for the commemoration. In all, the party will have 400 guests and Leonardo’s daughter-in-law didn’t skimp on the celebration. The column found out that the organization will be worthy of a big event and even the street, where the regalia of Zé Felipe’s wife will take place, will be closed so as not to cause a disturbance. YouTuber decided to surprise the fans who were in front of her house this Tuesday morning and donated R$ 500 reais so they could buy pajamas and celebrate the party with her.

The buffet offered to the influencer’s guests bears the signature of the Paris 6 Bistrô restaurant and was specially designed by businessman and chef Isaac Azar, who will be present and promises to prepare some of the delights live. In addition to the dishes, the Virginia party will have eight bars with different drinks. The entire menu was tasted by Virgínia, who even received a dessert created in her honor.