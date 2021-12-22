“Virginia hates me”? Sthefane Matos asks while dancing to Zé Felipe’s music

Sthefane Matos, ex-participant of “A Fazenda 13”, made a big splash last Monday (20), when he asked his followers a very strange question. On social networks, internet users did not receive the question very well and sent a shower of criticism for the influencer.

It all started after Sthefane Matos posted a dance with Zé Felipe’s song on TikTok “Toma Toma Vapo Vapo” which went viral on the Internet. Then, he asked the following question on the neighboring network: “… are saying that Virginia hates me, it’s true..”

With this questioning from Sthe, many internet users didn’t skimp on the answers: “Hey guys??? out of nowhere like that?? ANDthere’s more to do, cute Sthe wanting to pay, poor thing, I doubt Virginia hates her like that, sometimes she just has a bad impression kk”

However, there were some comments that came out in defense of Sthefane Matos and said that really this doubt is not a lie or a cookie.

They also explained that TikTok already has videos with a theme related to not liking the ex-peoa. Also, there were some people who commented on Sthe’s and distilled hateful comments.

“The girl exudes a good energy and you will only settle down when you finish with that energy of hers,” said an internet user.

Repercussion of Sthefane Matos

Influencer, ex-fiancée of Victor Igoh, Sthefane Matos has suffered with haters since participating in the reality show. It all started due to the closeness with Dynho Alves that culminated in the funkeiro’s divorce with his wife MC Mirella.

When leaving the program, Stefane Matos continued to receive haters and posted on the networks what he had been suffering on the Internet.

