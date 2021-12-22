Vivi Brunieri, ex-girlfriend of Ronaldo phenomenon, got rid of goods conquered by porn | celebrities



Vivi Brunieri and Ronaldo – Internet Reproduction

Published 12/21/2021 1:17 PM

Rio – Vivi Brunieri, 45, became famous in the 90s after a relationship with former football player Ronaldo Fenômeno. Vivi, who is currently a missionary, made great revelations about her past in an interview with the “More than eight minutes” podcast. She recalled the time she prostituted herself, debts and even claimed that she got rid of the goods she won with adult movie fees.

“It was the best thing I did in my life and the worst. The fee was very good, but I was using a lot of meth at the time, which was my rock bottom. I recorded it and went to the bathroom to snort it. I was really crazy, no it was normal. After my conversion, I got rid of all the goods I bought with the R$500,000 I earned. That was in 2014. There was nothing left. Imported car, jewelry… It didn’t make sense for me to be a missionary and live with what I had earned making the porn movie,” she began.

“I started working with prostitution when I was 16 in Japan. I used to work at a karaoke machine and I lied that I was 19. That’s where we got clients for the show. I cried every time I had to have sex. I earned the money I needed. needed to pay off a family debt,” added Brunieri.

Vivi also talked about her romance with Ronaldo. “He invited me to go to a pagoda and, the very next day, I was being introduced as a girlfriend at a family barbecue. Then came the invitation to go to Holland with Ronaldo. He saw dating as a way to become famous. It was for interest, I had no feeling,” he concluded.