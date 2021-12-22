Volvo sets record and sells like never before in Brazil in 2021







Volvo XC40: Electric only in 2022 Photo: Fabio Aro/Volvo

Volvo celebrates commercial success in Brazil in 2021. This year, the Swedish automaker surpassed the mark of 7,916 units sold in 2019, and celebrates its best year in license plates in the history of the brand in the country. With a focus on electrification, Volvo started to sell only hybrid or electric vehicles in Brazil, removing all models only for combustion in May this year.

“Before the end of the year, we surpassed this mark that had been a record for us until then. We are very happy not only for the numbers, but for seeing that electrification has grown in Brazil and that we are on the right path”, highlights João Oliveira, Volvo Car Brasil’s general director of operations and innovation.





Volvo XC40 electric won Trend Car 2022 award Photo: Fabio Aro/Volvo

Soon after, it opened the pre-sale of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, the brand’s first 100% electric car and winner of the Trend Car 2022 award in the Electric Car category with a record of votes. “We knew it would be well received, but it was a great surprise to sell the entire 300-unit inventory in just 20 days”, recalls João. in Brazil in 2021.





Volvo C40 Recharge to arrive in Brazil in 2022 Photo: Volvo/Disclosure

As of 2022, the XC40 model will no longer be sold in Brazil in plug-in hybrid versions and will only be available in the 100% electric version. The Swedish automaker is also preparing the launch of the C40 model, a coupe version of the XC40 electric SUV. In addition, Volvo will invest R$ 10 million in the electrification of 13 Brazilian highways, which will receive 150 kW fast chargers at strategic points.

The first phase will start from São Paulo, connecting cities such as Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Uberlândia (MG), Baixada Santista, north coast, among others. Each of the points will be able to load two vehicles simultaneously. The 150kWh quick chargers are capable of charging a vehicle like the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric in less than 40 minutes.





Volvo: only electrified cars in Brazil Photo: Volvo / Fabio Aro / Disclosure

Volvo’s electrification plans also include a partnership with the company Ecorodovias, for the installation of 52 11 kW chargers at the concessionaire’s SAU (User Service) operating bases, which have approximately 3,000 km of highways. Available for free use by drivers of electric cars, the chargers are capable of providing an autonomy of 50 km in about an hour, being an alternative in emergency situations.