Walking, even without supervision, improves people’s cardiovascular health – 12/21/2021

Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 19 million deaths worldwide and are associated with risk behaviors, such as physical inactivity (data from the WHO – World Health Organization). A survey by USP showed that simple habits, such as taking walks in public parks, can bring people more health and well-being.

The Exercise and Heart project developed with visitors to the Fernando Costa Park, better known as Água Branca State Park, in Barra Funda, West Zone of São Paulo, showed that guided walks, even when performed without the direct supervision of a physical education professional , resulted in increased physical capacity and decreased risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as weight loss, reduced waist circumference and reduced blood pressure.

The University Extension Project Exercise and Heart, at the School of Physical Education and Sport (EEFE) at USP is coordinated by professor Cláudia Forjaz, from the Laboratory of Hemodynamics of Motor Activity at EEFE, and the data analysis of this study was described in a published article in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease.

The researcher explains to Jornal da USP that the proposal of the project is to guide and prescribe the safe practice of physical activity for those who go to public places, such as parks, where, in general, the population exercises without the supervision of qualified professionals. Starting in 2000, over the last ten years, the project has evaluated over 1,200 people in the park, taught over 3,900 stretching classes, participated in over 130 events, trained over 120 monitors, and published over 40 abstracts and ten articles scientific documents related to your data.

The master’s thesis by researcher Bruno Temoteo Modesto, one of the authors of the article and mentoring by Professor Cláudia, brought concrete results from this intervention, for the period 2001 and 2015. Participation in the program was and still is free and open to all users from the park. Of the approximately 1,500 project participants during this period, 152 met the study criteria, claimed to have followed the walking guidelines performed and were reassessed after 3 to 6 months.

30-minute walk three times a week

Initially, the research volunteers (mostly women aged 60 years or more, overweight and high waist circumference) underwent an assessment that consisted of an interview about their health status and physical activity habits, in addition to measures of cardiorespiratory fitness, waist circumference, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol.

Then, they received individual instructions from the project monitors on how far and how they should walk. The idea was for them to walk three times a week for at least 30 minutes at a moderate intensity. That is, participants should walk as fast as they can without getting breathless and being able to speak a long sentence without having to interrupt it for breath.

After performing the activity, they should do stretching exercises. The first sessions were supervised to ensure the practice was being done correctly.

Results

Post-intervention assessments were carried out between three and six months after the start of activities. The main findings of the study were that the proposed intervention program increased the participants’ physical fitness, increasing their cardiorespiratory capacity, which went from 99 to 110 steps in 2 minutes; reduced the BMI, from 26.3 to 26.1 kg/m2, decreased the waist circumference, from 93.8 to 92.7 cm, and the systolic blood pressure (the highest value verified during the measurement of blood pressure and that indicates the force of contraction of the cardiac muscle) from 126 to 123 mmHg.

“With the decline of these indices, there was a decrease in the participants’ global cardiovascular risk”, reported the researcher. Blood glucose levels, diastolic blood pressure and total cholesterol levels remained unchanged.

Public spaces as health promotion

For professor Cláudia Forjaz, by demonstrating that the guidance of the practice of walking by qualified professionals, even without supervision of the execution, promotes expressive benefits in the physical fitness and health of the population, this study demonstrated that the proposed intervention is effective and applicable in public spaces. “This type of intervention enables the care of a large number of people at low cost, as a professional can guide several individuals, and gives practitioners autonomy to obtain the benefits of physical activity safely. For this reason, the study may be important implication in public health if the project is replicated in other parks and public physical practice environments”, he says.

The project currently has an academic agreement with the Social Fund of the Government of the State of São Paulo and, in previous years, it worked in partnership with the Secretariat for the Environment of the State of São Paulo. In addition, it has partnerships with several institutions that aim to improve the health of the population, such as the Brazilian Society of Hypertension, the Agita São Paulo program, Sesc and the Association for Assistance to Diabetics, among others. The program is also open for visits and assistance to people who wish to develop similar activities in other parks or even in other cities and has already served as a model for programs carried out in Minas Gerais, such as in the city of Governador Valadares.