Was it bad? Melody backs off and deletes ‘feat’ with Anitta | Column Fabia Oliveira

Apparently, the new release of Melody, a sloppy version of the song ‘Faking Love’, by Anitta, went bad. After releasing a preview of the track, the singer went back and deleted the publication.

In her initial release, Melody hinted that her new work song would be a feat with Almighty. He even put the image of Anitta on the cover of the single, until then titled ‘Fake Love’.

Anitta’s team had already stated that the information about Melody’s new work being a musical partnership with the funkeira was not valid. Apparently, Anitta managed to block the new version of her hit…

Recently, in an interview with a podcast, Anitta said that Melody had everything to be the next icon in Brazil, but that she needed to stop inventing fake news. She also said that Melody rejected the possibility of in the future, when she was of age, being managed by Anitta, because it was much older than her.

Melody countered Almighty’s statement. “Anitta, I never said I was bigger than you. I told you I will be bigger than you one day. About inventing fake news, I learned that watching your releases, friend”, she replied.