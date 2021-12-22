Wesley Moraes has proposals from Palmeiras, São Paulo and Inter and seeks an ‘advantageous project’; see backstage

Wesley Moraes is being played by Palmeiras, São Paulo and Inter in the ball market

One of the names that most agitates the Brazilian soccer market at the moment is the forward Wesley Moraes, which belongs to the Aston Villa, from England, but is currently on loan at Club Brugge, from Belgium.

After all, the athlete, who has already been called up by coach Tite in the Brazilian Team, is in the crosshairs of three giants in national football, in a situation that shakes backstage.

According to the ESPN.com.br with sources from the teams and close to the center forward, the three clubs that have officially looked for him so far are palm trees, São Paulo and International.

According to the people interviewed, the first team to come into contact with the player’s fatigue was Verdão, followed by Tricolor and Colorado with only one day apart.

At the moment, Wesley’s conversations with the teams haven’t reached the numbers (salaries, bonuses, gloves, etc.) as the center forward agents and Aston Villa analyze everything.

The priority of the people who look after the athlete’s career, as well as the Birmingham team, is to choose the “most advantageous project” for shirt 9 at the moment.

In other words: at the moment, the conversations are not about salary bases, but about what is the best sporting project presented.

The first step to close a transfer, in turn, involves the release of Brugge, who has the athlete on loan at the moment. Sources heard say that this could happen until Thursday (23).

Afterwards, the progress of the negotiations would be between Aston Villa and the interested teams, with the player’s exhaustion also opining on the directions to be taken.

According to the sources heard, the expectation is that the situation of Wesley Moraes will be resolved by next week, with the player arriving in Brazil later to perform pre-season and start the 2022 calendar.

In interview with website Our Lecture, published last Tuesday (21), the striker praised the structure of Palmeiras and praised the fact of having the opportunity to play in a Club World Cup if he signed with Verdão.

“Palmeiras is now the best team in America. A European structure of work, dispute titles and has a very quality cast. Every player wants to play in organized clubs, winners and with structure,” he said.

“It would be very cool (playing the Worlds for Palmeiras). And also a very big responsibility. Playing in a Club World Cup for a team the size of Palmeiras is challenging. THE Chelsea is a team that values ​​possession of the ball a lot. It has a lethal attack. They play vertically and concede few goals. In a match like this, the opportunity that the opponent has to score goals, they need to do it,” he added.

too according to a survey by André Plihal, presenter of the group’s sports channels Disney, there is an agreement between São Paulo and Aston Villa for the loan of Wesley for a season, until December 2022.

Wesley during the game between Club Brugge and Sint-Truidens, for Belgian Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

However, the deal also depends on the player’s willingness to sign with the Morumbi club.