Wesley Moraes on Palmeiras: ‘Every player wants to play in organized clubs, winners and with structure’

Striker Wesley Moraes must terminate the loan contract with Club Brugge-BEL in the coming days and the athlete’s wish, which belongs to Aston Villa-ING, is a loan return to Brazilian football.

Palmeiras assesses his physical condition, since Wesley underwent surgery on the ligaments of his right knee last year, and is cautious about the deal. In addition to Alviverde, São Paulo and Internacional expressed their desire to have the center forward in 2022. Aware of the competition, he explained the reason why he would choose the Greatest Champion in Brazil, if he had the power to decide on the future.

– Palmeiras is now the best team in America. A European structure of work, dispute titles and has a very quality cast. Every player wants to play in organized clubs, winners and with structure – said Wesley Moraes, in an interview with NOSSO PALESTRA.

The striker’s first child was born last Friday and the family is also willing to spend a season in Brazilian football. The possibility of arriving and playing in the Club World Cup also cheers the athlete, who has already faced Chelsea, a possible rival in a tournament final, when he played in the Premier League.

– It would be really cool. And also a very big responsibility. Playing a Club World Cup for a team the size of Palmeiras is challenging. Chelsea are a team that values ​​possession of the ball a lot. It has a lethal attack. They play vertically and concede few goals. In a match like this, the opportunity that the opponent has to score goals needs to do – evaluates the Brugge player.

Summoned by coach Tite for the Brazilian team, in 2019, Wesley knows that a return to Brazilian football is a good showcase for a new opportunity, even more so in a year of the World Cup.

– I believe so. But my thoughts at the moment are to play my football, get back to playing good games and the national team comes with time – completes the striker, explaining what qualities he gained playing in Europe, especially in English football, one of the main centers of the Old Continent :

– I learned a lot in Europe. I learned to play without the ball, to get a better read on the game. We are maturing.

Palmeiras has already hired two reinforcements for next season: defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba. Rafael Navarro, Botafogo striker, arrived in São Paulo this Tuesday (21) for medical exams and should be the third name to be announced.