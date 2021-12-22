Wesley praises Corinthians’ preparation and reports disrespect from Palmeiras players in the final

Last Monday, Corinthians Under-17 went to Allianz Parque to decide the final of the Campeonato Paulista. After losing the match 3-1, Timãozinho scored 2-0, took the decision to penalties and overcame the rival. Wesley, forward and scorer of the second goal, spoke exclusively to my helm about the achievement.

“It’s a very good feeling, because I had many years to win this title for the club, it was a long time to win my first title for the club. The feeling is that sometimes time passed and a movie ran through my head, if it would work, if it would not work, and then the ball came and I had the chance to take the match to penalties and we came out victorious inside the guys’ house. I am pleased to give the Corinthians fans a lot of pride. This is one of our goals for next year, to start the year in search of titles for the fans”, he said.

The rivalry between Corinthians and Palmeiras is nothing new for anyone. Even in the youth categories, Derby moves players and transforms each game into a separate final. In this case, it really was a decision, and Gustavo Almeida’s team needed to take an advantage of the rival. In this regard, Wesley was emphatic when answering if beating the alviverde team is more enjoyable.

“Yeah, absolutely. Since he was little, he has always had a rivalry with the guys. I think they came in with a little disrespect to play with us inside their house and then we went there and got in with blood in our eyes, which is one of Corinthians’ mottos. I think it’s an inexplicable feeling to be able to win a title and make the fans proud,” he said.

Wesley, in addition to citing the disrespect before the game, detailed the team’s preparation for the grand final, especially with regard to the mental part. The 16-year-old forward praised the group’s understanding and everything that was passed on by the coach and coaching staff.

“It was a very important week, in which we understood very well what we had to work on to get the two goals. Gustavo and the committee didn’t miss anything, they helped a lot mentally, talking to us, to go in calmly, they gave us a lot of confidence to go in and make our result. Our goal was not to go to penalties, it was to win the game, but it happened to go to penalties and we were prepared and we managed to bring home the medal,” he said.

Scorer of the goal that led to the cup being disputed in penalties, in the second half of the match, the player took the opportunity to complete the reports on the final, explaining the reason for not having been one of the collectors.

“It was Gustavo’s choice, for training. I would only hit if I went to alternates, but then Kauê decided beforehand,” he concluded.

