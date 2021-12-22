What are the risks of a cerebral edema, like that of singer Maurílio? – 12/21/2021

Hospitalized since last Tuesday (14), singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was now diagnosed with cerebral edema. Today he was transferred from hospital, but remains in serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Previously, he also had pulmonary thromboembolism after suffering three cardiac arrests and being in a very serious condition.

According to the medical bulletin released this Tuesday (21), the countryman underwent a cranial tomography yesterday and “inflammation and edema in the central nervous system was evidenced”. According to the responsible physician, Wandervan Azevedo, the condition is serious, but Maurílio continues to receive treatment.

What is swelling (edema) of the brain?

It is the increase in volume of the brain (brain) caused by the accumulation of fluid in the region. Feres Chaddad, professor and head of neurosurgery at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and head of neurosurgery at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, explains that the skull (bone box) is a structure that does not move, does not it grows and does not diminish in the adult individual.

“And, in this case, as the brain increases in size and the skull does not expand, there is an increase in intracranial pressure that can lead the individual to death. It is a situation that can be reversible or irreversible”, he says.

What circumstances can lead to the frame?

Stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident);

Head trauma;

Cerebral aneurysm rupture;

Brain tumour

Cardiac arrest.

What are the risks?

The first risk is death, as it is a serious condition. Afterwards, the patient may have cognitive sequelae, which involve difficulty in memory, understanding, behavioral disorders, in addition to sensory sequelae, which range from loss or visual changes to decreased sensitivity on one side of the body.

Although it is a serious condition, it is possible for the patient to recover completely after treatment in an ICU. “When the patient has a movement of coughing, vomiting or breathing spontaneously despite being intubated, these are signs that he is responding to therapy,” concludes Chaddad.