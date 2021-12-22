what happened at Virginia Fonseca’s party

Virginia Fonseca promoted, last night, in São Paulo, a party to celebrate her 30 million followers on Instagram.

Famous people such as Luísa Sonza, Rafa Kalimann, Viih Tube, Bil Araújo, Gabi Martins, Bianca Andrade and others were present at the event — which, of course, generated many topics.

See what happened at the party:

Triple kiss

Gui Napolitano, Gabi Lopes and Belle Kaffer gave a triple kiss at Virgínia Fonseca’s party Image: Playback / Instagram

Newly single, Gui Napolitano enjoyed the party a lot. Encouraged by his friend and also ex-BBB Flay, he triple-kissed digital influencer and actress Gabi Lopes and singer Belle Kaffer.

Luísa Sonza and Vitão

Among the guests at the party, Vitão attended the show by Luísa Sonza. The reunion was spotted by the gossip profile on Instagram “Gossip do Dia”.

Another detail that caught the attention of the singer’s presentation was the look chosen. She wore a thong lingerie that left part of her butt exposed.

Luísa Sonza performed at Virgínia Fonseca’s party Image: Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Affair of Kefera and Kerline

YouTuber Kéfera and ex-BBB Kerline were spotted exchanging kisses. The two had already had an affair at Farofa da GKay.

Reconciliation

Bianca Andrade, Rafa Kalimann and Flayslane posed for a photo together at Virginia Fonseca’s party Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Flayslane proved that BBB 20 fights are officially in the past by posting a photo with Bianca Andrade and Rafa Kalimann.

At the time, Bianca considered asking to leave the show after a discussion with the influencer about an episode prior to the confinement: Boca Rosa accused Rafa of ignoring her at an event, and the “Casa Kalimann” presenter said that Bianca never even followed her. profile on social media.

The bullshit with Flay made the program’s history: “I don’t like you, I don’t feel the truth in you, I think you’re incoherent, you’re where it suits you,” snapped Rafa Kalimann.

couples night

Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube at Virgínia Fonseca’s party Image: Lucas Ramos / AgNews

In addition to Gui Napolitano, Gabi Lopes, Belle Kaffer, Kéfera and Kerline, other couples also showed affection last night.

Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube, Pocah and Ronan Souza, Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari, Gabi Martins and Tierry, Sammy and Pyong Lee and Caio Afiune and Walétia Mota were just some of those in love.