what is best against aging?

To slow down the body’s aging process, new research emerges every day pointing out foods that have an effect. antiaging. Green tea, chestnuts and goji berries have all been shown to be miraculous in controlling the effects of time.

However, for scientists, it is no use betting on just one food: the ideal is to choose a complete diet and follow it. The most recommended to avoid aging are the famous Mediterranean diet, DASH and the combination of the two, called Mind.

Menus are full of lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, whole grains and limit your intake of sweets, sodas and high-fat foods. These choices are important to ensure antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

A 2015 survey shows that the Mind diet is linked to a 53% decrease in the risk of developing Alzheimer’s in old age. The regime bets on dark vegetables, nuts, fish, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and a glass of red wine daily. Conversely, consumption of cheese, fatty foods, butter, sweets and red meat is limited.

See a list of the best diets for healthy eating

Food containing magnesium and potassium Dash Diet – The acronym means, in Portuguese, Methods to Fight Hypertension and focuses not only on reducing the amount of sodium ingested, but on foods rich in protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The diet is 20 years old and is recognized by several scientific publications for its efficiency in reducing blood pressure and controlling weightiStock mediterranean_diet Mediterranean Diet – Based on fresh food, chosen according to the season, and natural, it is interesting for allowing moderate consumption of wine, milk and cheese. The menu is traditional in Italy, Greece and Spain, uses a lot of fish and oil, and, since 2010, it has been considered an intangible heritage of humanity. In addition to helping to lose weight, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease dose-juice-ocnsb17U6FE-unsplash Flexitarian Diet – It suggests a reduction of up to 70% in meat consumption, replacing animal protein with vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and cereals. With the diet, the body would be better nourished and function better. It is recommended to start by switching from red meat to chicken or fish and seek a nutritionist to monitor the need for vitamin B12 supplementation, found in foods of animal originJuice/Unsplash Dose Buddha bowl dish with chicken fillet, brown rice, pepper, tomato, broccoli, onion, chickpea, fresh lettuce salad, cashew and walnuts. Healthy balanced eating. Top view. white background MIND Diet – Inspired by the Mediterranean and Dash diets, MIND is made specifically to optimize brain health, cutting out any food that might affect the brain and focusing on nuts, leafy vegetables and some fruits. A study by the US National Institute on Aging found that patients who followed the diet decreased their risk of Alzheimer’s from 35% to 53%, according to the discipline to follow recommendations.iStock Ingredients for a healthy breakfast TLC Diet – Created by the National Institutes of Health of the United States, it aims to cut cholesterol to improve the diet of patients. Vegetables, fruits, wholegrain breads, cereals, wholegrain pasta and lean meats are allowed. There are variations according to each goal, such as improving cholesterol and losing weight. david-b-townsend-fV3zTanbO80-unsplash Nordic Diet – As the name suggests, the diet is based on the cuisine of the Nordic countries and focuses heavily on the consumption of fish (salmon, herring and mackerel), vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, nuts and vegetables, as well as canola oil instead of olive oil. . According to WHO, the regimen reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseaseDavid B Townsend/Unsplash stir fried vegetables Volumetric Diet – Created by nutritionist Barbara Rolls, the idea is to reduce the amount of calories in meals, while maintaining the volume of food eaten. Whole foods, fruits and vegetables that provide satiety are used and foods are divided by energy density hello-mishchenko-VRB1LJoTZ6w-unsplash Weight Watchers – The program has been in existence for over 50 years and establishes a number of points for each type of food and a maximum daily goal for each person, who can create their own menu within the guidelines. In addition, there is encouragement of physical activities and meetings between participants to exchange experiencesHello Mishchenko/Unsplash rui-silvestre-D3lKRy7A_FY-unsplash Mayo Clinic Diet – Published in 2017 by doctors at Mayo Clinic, one of the most recognized hospitals in the United States, the program is divided into two parts: miss and live. In the first step, 15 habits are reviewed to ensure the patient doesn’t give up and fruits and vegetables are released. Then you learn how many calories to eat and where to find them. No food group is eliminated and everything works in balanceRui Silvestre/Unsplash sharon-chen-L1ZhjK-R6uc-unsplash Asian Diet – The continent is huge, but there are common traits in the cuisine of the entire region. A Boston NGO defined a food pyramid based on oriental customs: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables and whole grains, as well as soy, fish and seafood are used a lot, while dairy products, eggs and other oils can be consumed in lower frequency. The diet also calls for at least six glasses of water or tea a day, and sake, wine and beer can be enjoyed in moderation Sharon Chen/Unsplash 0

Healthy eating also improves digestion and, according to a study published in the scientific journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research in October 2021, it has beneficial effects on the cognitive system, considering the link between the brain and the digestive system.

Another important aspect of antiaging diets is betting on the correct quantity and quality of protein. It’s not worth any source: the ideal is to choose fish, poultry, soy, beans and lentils, all options with low levels of saturated fat.

“Protein is usually not consumed in sufficient quantity. Older adults seem to need better quality protein to stimulate muscle development and retention,” explained nutrition professor Heather Keller, from the University of Waterloo, Canada, to the Washington Post.

These dietary changes can help slow down the aging process, and they also act on the skin, preventing dryness and wrinkles.