What is known about Ômicron so far? – Monitor R7

Last November 25, health authorities in South Africa reported the emergence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has a worrying genetic profile, B.1.1.529. Among the letters of the Greek alphabet, the World Health Organization (WHO) chose Ômicron for this new variant.

The big surprise brought by Ômicron came already in the announcement of the South African scientists who discovered it. It has about 50 mutations from the original virus and 26 of these mutations are unique to this variant.

The possibilities brought about by all these mutations raised several questions: is Ômicron more transmissible than other variants? Does it cause more severe symptoms? Will vaccines still be effective against it?

The number of variants alone does not define whether it can be more contagious, cause more harm to health, or even be more resistant to vaccines. It all depends on what these mutations are and how they interact with each other.

Something that, due to the number of mutations, will still require many studies in the laboratory and also the evaluation of data on how omicron spreads and the effects it has on people’s health.

The variant has been classified by the WHO as the “concern variant”. This means that it can be associated with one or more of the following changes: increased transmissibility, increased effects on our body or increased capacity to circumvent the protection created by vaccines.

Regarding the transmission capacity of Ômicron, there is still no definitive answer, but there are indications. According to the latest technical summary released by WHO, variant doubling time is between 1.5 and three days, longer than Delta’s time.

Ômicron has already been identified in 89 countries, could become dominant in some European countries this week and still surpass Delta in number of cases, according to the WHO. But it remains to be seen whether the rapid growth rate is related to lack of vaccination, increased transmissibility or both associated factors.

Regarding the effects of Ômicron on our organism, if it can cause more or less severe cases of the disease and death, the scientists in South Africa, who identified it, already stated that the indication was that this variant is less virulent than the others that we know.

Last Tuesday(14), the results of a survey of more than 78 thousand cases of Ômicron in South Africa were published and 29% fewer hospitalizations were registered in relation to the original strain and 23% less in relation to Delta.

According to the country’s largest private health provider, the Netcare network, 100% of the 55,000 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in the network in the three previous waves of the disease needed oxygen. Now, with Ômicron, only 10% of the 337 hospitalized had to be assisted with oxygen.

The database, however, is still small and cannot guarantee any definitive conclusions about the effects of this variant on the human organism. And even if it is confirmed that Ômicron has milder effects, the greater capacity of the disease to transmit can have dangerous effects on the hospital system of countries.

Tedros Adhanom, director general of WHO, warned against the possibility of underestimating the virus in its new variant: “the large number of cases can once again burden unprepared health systems”.

And, finally, about the effects of the available vaccines on the new variant, it is perhaps the question that will require more time to be answered, because it demands more studies and more observation time.

However, most countries facing or preparing to face the increase in cases with Ômicron consider vaccines as an essential tool of their strategy. But unable to fight the spread of the virus without other resources, such as the reinforcement of non-pharmacological measures: the use of masks, social distance and constant hand hygiene.

In Brazil, virologist José Eduardo Levi, from the Dasa integrated health network, believes that the new variant will arrive and dominate Covid’s cases “in February, at the latest after Carnival”. For him, this will not translate into an exponential increase in cases, with the continuation of the immunization program and the expansion of the third dose.

The expert takes into account the announcement by pharmaceutical company Pfizer and several studies indicating that complete vaccination plus a booster injection provide strong protection against Ômicron infection.

