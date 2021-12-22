What is Lula’s strategy in trying to take Alckmin to the PSD

Courted to be vice president of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (no party) has been invited by the PSB and Solidarity to join. But there is among the PT’s political strategists a desire, almost a crowd, for the former toucan to join Gilberto Kassab’s PSD, in order to form a slate with the PT member. That would expand the party coalition for next year’s presidential race.

The topic was the subject of conversations between leaders present at the dinner last Sunday (19), which brought together Lula, Alckmin and Kassab himself. The following day, the matter was also discussed with the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira. “We still don’t have anything decided. The hammer will only be hit early next year,” said Siqueira after a meeting with Lula.

Before leaving the PSDB, Alckmin had been working with two possible scenarios: join the PSD to run for the government of São Paulo or the PSB if he accepts to be vice president of Lula’s ticket for 2022. The former toucan has been leading the polls of intention to vote for the state dispute, but has already signaled that it can choose to make a composition with the PT.

To close Alckmin’s membership and nominate him for Lula’s slate, the PSB charges a high price: it wants the PT to give up its own candidacies for the governments of Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do South. In these cases, the PT members would support the names of the PSB.

For PT allies, Alckmin’s move to the PSD would release the party from meeting all the demands of the PSB and would expand the coalition of Lula’s presidential candidacy, guaranteeing more advertising time on radio and TV. In addition, it would make the pre-candidacy of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG), unfeasible, which so far has not taken off.

PT does not give up on the dispute for the government of São Paulo

PT members admit backstage that the strategy of taking Geraldo Alckmin to the PSD is also a way of neutralizing the pre-candidacy of Márcio França (PSB) for the government of São Paulo. The state is the main obstacle to the alliance, as PT leaders are resistant to giving up Fernando Haddad’s pre-candidacy for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to support France.

Since the beginning of the negotiations, the PSB had been placing the PT’s support for France’s candidacy as a condition for joining Alckmin. In the latest Datafolha survey, Haddad leads with 28% of voting intentions in the scenario in which Alckmin’s name is not tested for the São Paulo government. Márcio França appears in second place with 19%. In another scenario, without Alckmin and without Haddad, França appears in the lead with 28%.

If Alckmin joins the PSD, Lulistas suggest that Márcio França be launched as a candidate for the Senate by São Paulo. According to the agreement, the PSD would appoint France’s first alternate. In an eventual victory for Lula, França could assume a ministry and the PSD, a seat in the Senate.

The PT’s strategy, however, faces resistance from both the PSB and the PSD. On the one hand, França believes that his candidacy for the government of São Paulo can attract a portion of the electorate from Alckmin and from camps resistant to the PT. França was Alckmin’s deputy and took over the government in 2018, when the then tucano left the mandate to run for President of the Republic that year.

In addition, França has stated that he was the guarantor of the alliance between Lula and Alckmin, and that, therefore, his candidacy for Palácio dos Bandeirantes would be the natural path. Until then quoted to be deputy on Alckmin’s slate for the São Paulo government, the PSB pre-candidate was responsible for the first meeting between the toucan and PT leaders.

In the PSD, Gilberto Kassab has remained distant from the negotiations and has publicly ruled out any possibility of giving up Rodrigo Pacheco’s candidacy for the Planalto Palace to support Lula in the first round. PT members, however, assess that, if the PSB accepts the composition, the negotiation between Alckmin and Kassab should not suffer great resistance.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo newspaper this Tuesday (21), Kassab was categorical in saying that the PSD will not indicate vice president for Lula’s slate and deny support for the PT before the second round. “I will not be with Lula in the first round, that has already been said to him. We will not be Lula’s deputy. It is not because it is Geraldo, so-and-so, it is because we will have our own candidacy”, argued the president of the PSD.

Alckmin’s trip to the PSD would pave Lula’s stand in Minas

With difficulties in building a platform for Lula in Minas Gerais, the second largest electoral college in the country, PT members see the strategy of affiliating Geraldo Alckmin to the PSD as a way to also resolve this impasse. With the composition, Lula would be on the same platform as the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, a pre-candidate for the Minas Gerais government by the PSD.

So far, Lula and Kalil have already signaled for an informal alliance in the state of Minas Gerais with the consent of Kassab. With the coalition, however, the PT would have more space in the composition of the slate and aims to indicate the name to the Senate, since senator Antônio Anastasia will no longer dispute the vacancy, as he will become minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU ).

Allies of the mayor of Belo Horizonte admit that the “natural” path would be to support Rodrigo Pacheco. However, they assess that the pre-candidacy of the president of the Senate was emptied with the entry of former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) in the so-called third way.

The PT intends to continue the conversations with the other parties while Alckmin does not define its destiny. The expectation of PT leaders is that a definition by the former toucan will come out in the first quarter of 2022.

“Who will say whether we can join or not is my party and his party. So, we have to be patient. Nothing happens to a vice president before it happens to a president,” Lula said during dinner with Alckmin in São Paulo.

Research methodology cited in the article

The Datafolha survey was carried out between December 13th and 16th and heard 2,034 voters in 70 municipalities in the state of São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.