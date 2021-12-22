What life forms reside under the Antarctic ice? Find out here

Even though we have a good sense of the planet’s marine life, the deepest regions of the oceans remain largely unexplored. A few months ago, however, scientists made an incredible discovery in deeper regions of the waters of Antarctica.

There, creatures called stationary were found, which remain in one place, just like marine sponges. The discovery was made thanks to the drilling of an ice shelf, which allowed the identification of new marine species.

These drillings are difficult to make as, just to give you an idea, there are more than 1.5 million km² of ice in Antarctica, making it difficult to reach. What was known so far was that the depths of the region’s seas had animals such as fish, crustaceans, jellyfish and worms.

Now, with the new analyses, scientists have also discovered the presence of these stationary creatures, which are 1,233 meters from the sea floor, after a layer of 890 meters of ice.

new species

Among these stationary beings are 22 creatures with stems that have never been identified before. They can, therefore, be part of the classes of hydroids, cnidarians, sea squirts, cirripedias or polychaetes. Scientists also don’t know how long these animals have been there and how they survive, for example.

Unlike most life on the planet, which needs sunlight to survive, these marine creatures chemosynthesize through the chemical compounds present in water.

The material analyzed thanks to the perforation is at least 625 kilometers from the region closer with photosynthesis, so more studies are needed to determine how these animals produce energy to live.