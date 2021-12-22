What opens and closes for Christmas 2021?

What will open on Christmas holiday 2021? How will banks, stores, INSS and other services work?

See which services will work (or not) on the 24th and 25th in São Paulo (in some cases, it is also valid for the whole of Brazil).

Banks in the country

According to Febraban (National Federation of Banks), the service scheme at banks during the Christmas period will be as follows in Brazil:

The agencies will work at these times on the 24th (Friday), Christmas Eve:

– States with Brasília time: from 9 am to 11 am

– States that have 1 or 2 hours difference in relation to Brasília: from 8 am to 10 am

On the 25th, the branches will not open, as it is Saturday.

“Even during holidays, digital channels and ATMs are available and offer practically all financial transactions in the banking system”, says the assistant director of services at Febraban, Walter Tadeu de Faria.

Payments and consumption bills (such as water, energy, telephone, etc.) overdue on the holiday may be paid free of charge on the following business day.

Normally, the taxes already have the dates adjusted to the calendar of holidays, whether federal, state or municipal.

Customers can also schedule payments on their consumption bills or pay them at ATMs..

Federal Savings Bank

It follows the same rules as other banks, including opening hours on the 24th (see above).

INSS

On the 24th, the assistance agencies of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) across the country will open from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, for appointments that were scheduled for that date.

There will also be a change in the opening hours at Central 135, which will be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

According to the agency, policyholders who need services and application for benefits can use the website (gov.br/meuinss) or the Meu INSS application.

Business

On the 24th, malls across the country will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, in general. High street retail must also be open until 6 pm.

On the 25th, the stores must remain closed. Only supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations can open, but each entrepreneur is free to decide whether it works or not.

mail

On the 24th, service at post offices across the country will be held from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. On that day, the Customer Service Center (CAC) will be available from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. On Christmas Day, branches will not open

The company says that it will provide assistance through the telephones 3003-0100 and 0800 725 0100, or through the chat on the website.

Vehicle rotation in São Paulo

Vehicle restriction rules in the expanded center of São Paulo are suspended from Monday (20) to January 14 of next year.

The rotation of license plates for heavy vehicles (trucks) and the other restrictions will continue to apply normally: Maximum Restriction Zone to the Movement of Trucks (ZMRC) and the Maximum Restriction to Chartering Zone (ZMRF).

The Blue Zone continues operating normally, except on the 25th, which is a holiday.

Public transport in São Paulo

According to SPTrans, the circulation of buses in the capital of São Paulo on December 24 will have 100% of the operational fleet in relation to working days. On the 25th, the fleet will be equivalent to the one on Sunday, with fewer vehicles.

Service at SPTrans sales points at bus terminals and at Expresso Tiradentes will be from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on the 24th and 25th. The Augusta, Metrô Jabaquara and Santana stores will be closed, as well as the SPTrans Central Station.

The trains of Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) will operate with normal working day hours on Friday (24). On Christmas Day, the operation will be equivalent to that on Sunday.

The Metro must operate on a working day on Friday and Saturday on Christmas.

The lines managed by the Metropolitan Urban Transport Company (EMTU), in the Metropolitan Regions of São Paulo (RMSP), Campinas (RMC), Vale do Paraíba and North Coast (RMVPLN), Sorocaba (RMS) and Baixada Santista (RMBS) will operate , on the 24th, with hours equivalent to those on Saturday, but with the reinforcement of the fleet on lines with greater demand. On the 25th, Sunday times.

Open fairs in São Paulo

They follow the normal hours of operation on both days

Health and vaccination against covid-19 in São Paulo

In the capital of São Paulo, the opening of all spaces will be as normal as on a working day on December 24th.

On Christmas Saturday (25th), only regular on-call services will work (Emergency Care Units and hospitals).

Those who have a vaccination schedule for covid-19 on the 24th can look for the spaces normally. On the 25th, there will be no immunization.