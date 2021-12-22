WhatsApp: How to listen to audio before sending a voice message on Android | Social networks

WhatsApp for Android has received a new update that allows you to pause the audio to listen to it before sending it to a contact. The feature gives the user the choice of whether or not to delete the voice message to record it again. The functionality is useful as it allows you to check if the audio information is correct or if any important data has been forgotten. In the following tutorial, see how to pause an audio to listen to the message before sending it through the app. The function is also available on iPhone (iOS).

WhatsApp: tutorial shows you how to listen to audio before sending it in the chat — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Step 1. Open a conversation in WhatsApp and press the microphone icon for a few seconds. Then drag the screen up until the padlock design appears. With it, the recording feature in hands-free mode is activated;

Press the microphone icon and drag it upwards to use handsfree mode in WhatsApp — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

Step 2. When you finish recording the audio, tap on the “stop” icon in the center of the screen. To listen to the voice clip before sending it in the conversation, press the “play” icon;

Tap on the “stop” icon to pause the audio; to play it, tap “play” in WhatsApp — Photo: Play/Clara Fabro

Step 3. If you wish, you can delete the audio to record a new one. To do this, tap on the trash and start a new voice capture;

To delete the voice clip, tap on the trash on the left side of the screen in WhatsApp — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

Step 4. Now to send the clip in conversation, just tap on the green plane icon.

To send the audio in the conversation, just tap on the green balloon in WhatsApp — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

