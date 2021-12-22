WhatsApp optimizes audio recording and sending functions; see what has changed

Now, the user will be able to pause recording audios to listen to them before sending. Learn more details.

In order to improve the functions of sending audios through the app, WhatsApp launched a new feature which allows you to pause recording audios for users to hear before sending them. Now when they select the audio button and swipe up, users will see a small box appear with options to stop recording (red icon), send (green icon) or throw in trash.

Thus, in addition to helping users to check messages before sending them, the new feature joins the function that allows you to record audio hands-free, an option that has been available since 2018.

Application updates are released gradually. Some users have already received the new feature, while others are expected to receive it soon.

How to send an audio on WhatsApp

Open a conversation window in WhatsApp;

Then click and hold the microphone and start recording audio;

Once you’ve finished recording, take your finger off the microphone. The voice message will be sent automatically.

How to listen to audio before sending it

Open a conversation window in WhatsApp;

After that, click on the microphone and slide it up until the audio box opens;

Record the voice message;

When finished, click the red color button to stop recording;

Then click the green colored button to listen to your recording. If desired, the user can also click on any part of the recording to play it from that point;

Finally, click the trash button to delete the audio or click send to complete the upload.

How to record audio in “hands free” mode