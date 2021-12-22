WhatsApp Web will gain new privacy feature

WhatsApp is releasing a new update to its desktop client that will bring new privacy features. The update will soon allow users to hide their last viewed and profile photos of selected contacts.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new privacy settings will allow users to choose “My contacts except” in the WhatsApp web/desktop application.

The feature allows you to hide the latest activity, About section, and profile photo information from specific contacts. The current version only allows you to set status information for ‘everyone’, ‘my contacts’ and ‘nobody’.

The update, version 2.2149.1, is scheduled to be released as soon as it releases the same function in Android beta and Apple iOS beta.

The report also notes that beta testers cannot see and choose “My Contacts Except…” in WhatsApp Web / Desktop, even if the feature is already enabled in their WhatsApp account. As it stands, there are no details about a launch window.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is testing a new in-app camera interface on Android devices. By changing the position of the Flash shortcut and redrawing the button, users will soon be able to see more of the subject they are capturing. The company is also testing a new feature that would allow group administrators to delete messages sent by other members or by themselves.